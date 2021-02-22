A recurring theme in the interviews that Candela Peña has given regarding the promotion of the second season of ‘Hierro’ (Movistar) has been the role played by women in fiction according to their age. “From the age of 40, they write to us sick, angry, bitchy,” said the actress in ‘El País’. In another talk for the Vocento newspapers he returned to the subject: “I see series of thirty-year-old aunts in which the conflict is that they do not reach orgasm. And he tried to explain the reasons why this type of situation was constantly repeated on the screens. “They almost always write to us, direct us and produce us (…) They have to leave space for the girls who write, they have to give us space to tell us from another side,” he pointed out.

For this reason, she has been trying for years to carry out a series written, performed and produced by women, ‘Port and road’, the story of two female executives wondering if resignations have been worth it that they have had to do in their life to reach the top professionally. It is a project that has been talked about more than eight years, but that has never materialized, which offers an idea of ​​how much it costs to build such a job. It still does not have a chain or platform behind it, although Candela Peña has affirmed that it has held several meetings to negotiate it.

While it arrives it is time to review some recent television fictions to detect the image they project of women. Candela Peña herself put her pike in Flanders with ‘Hierro’ a couple of years ago as it was the first Movistar series starring a woman and also in a genre, the thriller, in which female characters are usually the victims and the males lead the investigation. Here the tables were turned. With the closure open, the same platform presented ‘Unit’, with Nathalie Poza, as the head of the Police Investigation Unit against jihadist terrorism. The two also coincide in putting forward two women over 40, who do not depend on the plot of any man, with successful careers.

A study last year by the Association of Women Filmmakers and Audiovisual Media (CIMA) determined that television series in Spain, directed and created mostly by men, continued «Feeding back the sexist culture» with hackneyed roles such as the ‘femme fatale’ or the submissive that you follow what your partner tells you.

Above, ‘Homeland’; below, ‘Poison’ and ‘Unity’.

Despite this, the panorama is changing. 2020 was a good year in terms of female representation of all conditions and ages on television. There are the matriarchs of ‘Patria’ (visible heads of a family model and of the territorial conflict) or the anonymous heroines of ‘Veneno’, all those who, like the main character, live overcoming prejudices and barriers. Of course these would be part of the group of ‘puteadas’, described by Peña. Telecinco presented its own legion of ‘Mothers’, about a group of women who coincide in a hospital where their children are admitted and recovered the maddened housewives of ‘Señoras del’ (H) ampa ‘. Ana Milan He encouraged the confinement by telling anecdotes about his life through social networks and Antena 3 saw the opportunity to turn that into a work with its own entity. Eleanor Watling Y Emma Suarez headlined two disparate titles: the first, comedy ‘Nasdrovia’, about a lawyer who when she turned 40 decides to change the course of her life and open a restaurant; the second, the thriller ‘Neboa’ about a lieutenant who moves to Galicia to investigate crimes.

A recurring criticism on television in general was that many actresses as they turned years ended up condemned to be ‘the wife of’ (Pilar Castro in ‘Living without permission’) or ‘the mother of’ (Eva Llorach in ‘Elite’) in successful productions. Precisely so that this did not happen, some international stars became producers to apply for more diverse roles. It is the case of Nicole Kidman Y Reese witherspoon, who created ‘Big little lies’ and later have appeared in other successful proposals such as ‘The Undoing’, ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ or ‘The Morning Show’.

A still from ‘Fleabag’, by Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The arrival of names like Shonda rhimes or Jenji kohan Has propitiated a broader representation of the female universe and its concerns. Authors like Amy Sherman-Palladino (‘Mrs. Maisel’), Lena Dunham (‘Girls’), or Phoebe Waller-Bridge (‘Fleabag’) have allowed the plots of many women in series to go beyond whether or not they “reach orgasm” (paraphrasing Candela).

In Spain, the number of women in production and script work is still low, especially in positions of power. You just have to see how many were captaining the 2020 titles (Isabel Pena in ‘Riot gear’, Manuela Burlo in ‘By H or by B’), Diana Red in ‘Luimelia’, Amanda Encinas in ‘Camp Albanta’ or Maria Lopez Castaño in ‘Valeria’). The CIMA report shows that 78% of management positions are held by men, another 16% are mixed authorship and only 6% are women. Regarding production jobs, they occupy 66.9% of the positions. It is evident, therefore, that projects like ‘Puerto y camino’ are missing, with eminently female representation. At the moment this year Leticia Dolera will return to command in ‘Perfect Life’ (which has two more directors) and April Zamora will star, write and direct ‘Everything else’ on HBO. They will remain, despite everything, an exception.