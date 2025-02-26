On July 12, 2021, billionaire Richard Branson touched the space aboard a ship from his own space tourism company, Virgin Galactic. Minutes after landing, Branson said that both he and his travel companions were astronauts, asking them to place their wings. Days later, Jeff Bezos, owner of Amazon, imitated him with the New Shepard of his company Blue Origin, declaring the same.

This Tuesday, the adventurer Jesús Calleja will transfer the line of Kárman, 100 kilometers from altitude, aboard the New Shepard with five other travelers. But do these feats make Calleja, Branson or Shepard in astronauts or are they only space tourists?

The RAE defines as an astronaut a “person who crush an astronave or who is trained for this work”, which would leave out Calleja, since he has received training to support the flight, but not to perform any technical or maintenance function. The New Shepard flight system is completely autonomous, which means that it does not require human intervention pilots during the mission. Neither Calleja nor any of his five millionaire companions will have to do anything to direct the trajectory of the ship. Something similar happened with its predecessors. If Bezos was going automatically, Branson was led by two pilots.

If international law is taken into account, some have offered this definition of astronaut: a person who carries out professional activities related to the exploration and use of exterior space or a light blue body and who performs these activities in accordance with the standards and principles of international law. This definition would leave out Calleja but would probably make astronauts to the inspiration 4 mission crew, the first fully civil spatial flight that orbit the earth for three days in September 2021, and that of the Polaris Dawn, which in 2024 took to carried out the first space walk of a civilian in history. The American billionaire Jared Isaacman, appointed by President Donald Trump as the next NASA chief, participated in both.









Humanity’s envoys

But, according to Brandon Padgett, of the Law Faculty of the George Washington University, in ‘International Law and Policy Brief’, this definition omits something important: Article V of the Treaty on Ultra -Site Space (OST) ) consider astronauts as “envoys of humanity.” This means that the actions they undertake in space are carried out in the “name of humanity”, which does not seem the objective of private companies that look for their own business or capricious millionaires.

There is another definition of astronaut that does take into account this aspect: an astronaut is: 1) a person who is in an object in space; 2) that carries out its activities for the benefit and interest of all countries; and 3) is considered a envoy of humanity in ultra -resort space. This definition also does not limit astronaut’s legal status to government staff, but does not grant it to those who go to space for garters extreme or try to exploit spatial resources for their own benefit.

For Padgett, this is an important point, because all the countries that are part of the treaty have the obligation to provide assistance to any astronaut in danger, both on Earth and outside it, and to take them back to the state in which it is The space vehicle registered if, for example, they crash. These legal obligations do not extend to non -astronauts. So in the future, the fact that a person is or not an astronaut could make a difference when a state will help a space traveler in danger. In this way, an astronaut would be someone with a special status in virtue of international law.

Calleja would be the third Spanish to get to space after Pedro Duque and Miguel López-Elegría, but it would not be, like them, Astronaut.