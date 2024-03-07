The BMW M3 (G84) ensures that the straight-six survives another generation. This only concerns the M3.

It has been said for years: we must embrace the current crop of non-electric motorcycles. They could well be the last of the Mohicans. Yet there are more and more sounds from manufacturers who are still struggling. For example, BMW has indicated for some time that the M3 will keep its inline six for a while, at least until well into the second half of this decade. Nice and easy: that is the planned duration of the current M3.

BMW M3 (G84) with ICE!

The fact that this planning is nice and flexible is evident from a well-informed rumor BMWBlog sends out into the world. The current BMW M3 (G80/81) and M4 (G82/83) are planned until 2027. Then a new generation will take over and it has often been said that it will become fully electric. This M3, rumored to be called iM3 with chassis code (ZA0), will be unveiled in 2027 and enter production late that year.

That will be the iM3 (name may still change), which must clearly state that it is the electric M3. Because as the rumor now goes, there will be another new M3, with chassis code G84. This will, yes, be a direct successor to the M3 G80. With six-in-line!

M4

Probably to give the 'iM3' some momentum, the M3 (G84) will arrive early in 2028. Almost a year after the G80 retires. Also interesting: this seems to only apply to the M3 sedan. According to BMWBlog, there will be no M4 version of the ICE-M3. There is a greater chance that it will be based on the iM3.

The BMW M3 (G84) is expected to use the same S58B30 engine as the current G80. This will be adjusted for the Euro 7 standards and tactically not a word is said about hybrid. So it could be a mini-M5. It combines a big V8 with hybrid power to keep the ICE alive. Purists then grab the pitchforks, but hey, gasoline is gasoline.

So two new M3s, electric and petrol (with or without additional electric power). The inline six doesn't want to die yet. Huzzah!

