Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 it’s a simple one expansion of Modern Warfare 2? In the past few hours this rumor has spread due to some references in the game code, but Activision has denied the news confirming that the new episode will be a full-price premium product.
What exactly happened? Two well-known leakers, Tom Henderson and PlayStation Game Size, have verified that references to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beta on PlayStation Store use same concept ID as Modern Warfare 2which means it’s the code from last year’s episode, only re-released.
Again according to these two sources, the code suggests that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be transformed into a hub through which it will be possible to access Modern Warfare 2 itself, Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone through a single menu, as has been the case for some time.
The fact that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will allow the use of weapons, operators and bundles of Modern Warfare 2 would be further confirmation in this sense, to the point that Henderson and PlayStation Game Size have wondered if it is legitimate for Activision to propose the game a full price.
Activision’s response
At this point came the response from Activision, which as mentioned denied the considerations of the two leakers and their apparent discoveries, clarifying that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will not be an expansion to Modern Warfare 2 and it will not be possible to update the previous edition to the new one via upgrade.
“As stated in several Activision Blizzard quarterly conference calls, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 it is a premium product“, reads the note of a spokesman for the publisher. “The sale price of the game will therefore be 70 dollars.”
According to the words of CharlieIntel, the explanation for the doubts about the code is that the new episode it is listed as an add-onas well as all the chapters from now on, simply because in this way it can be plugged into the Call of Duty HQ hub, which will remain the only launcher.
#Call #Duty #Modern #Warfare #simple #expansion #MW2 #Activision #denies
Leave a Reply