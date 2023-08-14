Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 it’s a simple one expansion of Modern Warfare 2? In the past few hours this rumor has spread due to some references in the game code, but Activision has denied the news confirming that the new episode will be a full-price premium product.

What exactly happened? Two well-known leakers, Tom Henderson and PlayStation Game Size, have verified that references to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beta on PlayStation Store use same concept ID as Modern Warfare 2which means it’s the code from last year’s episode, only re-released.

Again according to these two sources, the code suggests that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be transformed into a hub through which it will be possible to access Modern Warfare 2 itself, Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone through a single menu, as has been the case for some time.

The fact that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will allow the use of weapons, operators and bundles of Modern Warfare 2 would be further confirmation in this sense, to the point that Henderson and PlayStation Game Size have wondered if it is legitimate for Activision to propose the game a full price.