It has been more than a week and a half since the Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War Season 3 landed shaking the game of Treyarch as well as the battle royale of the saga, Call of Duty: Warzone. After a few days enjoying these changes thanks to access to the battle pass that Activision has provided us, we bring you our verdict: Is Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War season 3 worth it?

If there is something that has changed in recent years, it is the proposal that multiplayer games bring us. Driven by the explosion in the number of free games that profit from microtransactions, the lifecycles of classic multiplayer games like Call of Duty or Battlefield have passed away, adding the concept of “seasons”.

New season, new battle pass

On the one hand, the players win, since these novelties in each season consist of free additions, but on the other hand, boosts are offered in the ranks and access to equipment through payments using the in-game currency of the game, which can be achieved both playing like real money.

The fact is that if you have been playing Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War since it was launched, you have surely accumulated the amount of coins necessary to access that season 3 battle pass How useful it is and it is that yes, being regulars in the game and without spending money from our pocket we can also enjoy that battle pass that gives us an initial boost of the most useful, as well as an unlock of equipment that will serve us in the battlefield.

Leaving aside the battle pass, which is the paid component introduced in this season 3 of Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War and that surely you will already have more than assumed it is time to talk about the changes and everything new that comes in this new season.

What’s new in Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War is obviously the game that has received the most new content with this new season (although Warzone does not fall short) and it is that the Treyarch game will be added 4 new maps, which we are going to to comment on what we have found the 2 available so far.

Yamantau

The new map located in the Ural Mountains brings us a frenzied gameplay, where all the action takes place, mainly, in what would be point B in Dominion mode. The main room of the facility, with entrances on each possible side, makes both enemies and colleagues engage in fierce struggles where it is impossible to know where danger is coming from. The upper room and the corridors on the outside become corridors where you can get big streaks if you play smart.

Diesel

Diesel is a much more colorful map than Yamantau, since the previous one is too monochrome. In this map, set in a supply station, we have several paths where we can see ourselves exposed to great distances. Again, much of the action takes place in a confined space such as inside the station.

10 tips and tricks on how to play Call of Duty

Maps to come

At the moment there are two other maps announced to arrive throughout the season. The first of them is Empate, a map set in the city of Kyrgyzstan. On the other hand, we will also have a larger map called Duga, oriented to large-scale game, with different teams facing each other.

New weapons

In addition to the new maps we will also have new weapons. So far the PPSh-41: SMG submachine gun, the Swiss K31 sniper rifle are available and in the future the ballistic knife will arrive together with the CARV.2 rifle, the AMP63 pistol and the baseball bat.

Zombies

The zombies mode has been essential for the Call of Duty saga, but we must remember that it was Treyarch who introduced them for the first time, so it is logical to think that at home, nowhere. The point is that zombies mode in Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War season 3 It has also benefited from the new Duga map, the two new vehicles (truck and VLA), and the Toxic Outbreak field upgrade.

Last updated on 2021-04-16. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you are regulars in this game mode, surely these improvements will help you so that the game receives a bit of fresh air so that you can continue enjoying it with news while you continue to feel at home.

Other novelties

To all the previously mentioned two new game modes are added. Sticks and stones is now available, a fun and classic game mode in which we will have to fight with limited weapons and avoid being shot down with a throwing ax, which would reset our score.

On the other hand, the mode multi-team elimination It has not yet arrived, but it will be available this season together with the Duga multiplayer map, proposing a fight on a larger scale than Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War has used to us until now.

Finally and following the multiplayer narrative of Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, new operators have arrived alongside season 3 of Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. If we have managed to complete the event ‘Hunting for Adler’ we will unlock an exclusive skin for the character, after being rescued from captivity. On the other hand, we can also unlock the infallible agent Wraith and in the future Knight and Antonov will arrive.

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War season 3 in Call of Duty Warzone

The free game of Call of Duty has not been left behind either, since after Activision’s commitment to unite the progress in Modern Warfare, Cold War and Warzone after the launch of the Treyarch game at the end of 2020, now Warzone goes hand in hand with Cold War and after the impressive final event of the previous season, the game has traveled through time and changed the look of the Verdansk map.

Warzone continues to deploy us on the huge map of Verdansk, but this time in 1984, with visual and playable changes, as well as weapons and equipment. The new look of Verdansk serves to marry the setting of Black Ops Cold War and thus also form part of its narrative and its special events, such as the aforementioned ‘Hunting for Adler’.

Although the game modes that Warzone offers are not my favorites, and I prefer the more frenetic approach of the normal multiplayer of Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, Warzone is still a free proposition to consider and that serves to expand what the multiplayer of the Treyarch title offers us. Once again it should be remembered that the process is crossed, so our level, weapons and operators will remain between Warzone and Cold War.

One Year of Call of Duty Warzone: The Best and Worst of the Game

Is Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War season 3 worth it?

It is clear that Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War season 3 brings a needed breath of fresh air to Cold War multiplayer, as well as tweaks that make the cross experience between Warzone and Cold War more similar and help the narrative of this Call of Duty universe. Obviously, season 3 of Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War is free and that any player can access, with the only payment barrier in the battle pass of this new season.

If you want to invest money or the points earned in that battle pass, you will find the typical improvements of the previous passes, as well as a boost that will make it easier for you to level up and access them sooner. If you were tired or stuffed with Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, it must be recognized that the changes in this new season are quite attractive at the moment, although I keep looking at that new larger-scale mode and Duga’s map, which will come in the future.

Once again, we can say that every season of Call of Duty is most enjoyable and it shows the effort that Activision makes to keep their multiplayer titles constantly new, although sacrificing other studios with very different projects. The Battle Royale and the concept of seasons changed the concept of multiplayer game forever, but the Call of Duty saga has not taken long to adapt and to be the ones who offer the most and best modifications and additions.