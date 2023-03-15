In light of the results of the study published in the journal “BMG Medicine”, the potential role of caffeine-free calorie-free drinks in reducing the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes has become supported by more reliable data.

The researchers note that previous studies indicate that drinking 3-5 cups of coffee per day, which is a rich source of caffeine, is associated with a lower risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

But most of the study published so far is in observational studies, which cannot reliably establish a causal relationship between other potentially influencing factors, the researchers say.

It is also difficult to separate any specific effects of caffeine from other compounds found in caffeinated beverages and foods.

To overcome these problems, the researchers used the “Mendelian randomization” technique. To find out the effect of high levels of caffeine in the blood on body fat and the long-term risks of type 2 diabetes and major cardiovascular diseases, such as: coronary artery disease, stroke, heart failure, and irregular heartbeat (atrial fibrillation).

Mendelian randomization is a technique that uses genetic variants to help decipher cause and effect, or in other words to obtain genetic evidence to support a particular outcome.

Results

In exclusive statements to Sky News Arabia, Depinder Gill, from the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, School of Public Health at Imperial College London, and co-author of the study, says:

The results of the study concluded that high levels of caffeine in the plasma may lead to a decrease in body weight and a decrease in the risk of developing diabetes.

The researchers reviewed genetic linkage data for nearly 10,000 people of predominantly European descent who participated in 6 long-term studies.

This study needs further validation and clinical trials.

The results of the study concluded:

Higher levels of caffeine in the blood have been associated with lower weight (body mass index) and body fat.

Higher blood levels of caffeine have also been associated with a lower risk of type 2 diabetes.

While no strong associations were shown between caffeine levels in the blood and the risk of developing any of the cardiovascular diseases.

The researchers acknowledge that there are various limitations to the findings of their study, chief among them the use of only two genetic variants of the CYP1A2 and AHR genes, in addition to the fact that the study only reviewed data for people of European descent.

Gill also points out that it is not yet clear how these genetic findings will be translated into clinical practice.

It is indicated that caffeine enhances metabolism, increases fat burning, and reduces appetite.

It is estimated that taking 100 mg per day increases energy intake by about 100 calories per day, which may therefore reduce the risk of obesity.