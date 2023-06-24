Bruno Pavani

06/24/2023 – 9:00 am

The dream of owning a home is present in many Brazilians who want to escape renting. But a purchase like this requires planning so that the dream fits within the family budget and does not end up becoming a headache.

Buying a property off the ground plan can be a way out for those who don’t have a high down payment and aren’t in such a hurry to live in their own home, which could mean better payment conditions and deadlines.

“For people who do not have the financial reserve for the entry, banks usually ask for 20% of the value of the property and can finance the rest. The property on the plan is more attractive because there is the possibility of making the payment of these 20% to 30% more flexible in up to 3 years, depending on the rule of the Seller Developer”, explains Caio Carrato, COO of the Ape11 platform.

What are the rights of consumers?

The consumer needs to be aware of the delay in the delivery of keys. According to the legislation, the construction company has up to 180 days as a grace period. After that, the buyer can search for his rights.

“There is a federal law that establishes a tolerance period of up to 180 days for possible delays in the delivery of the work. After this period, the buyer has the right to terminate the contract, seeking compensation for moral and material damages. In addition, the buyer can request a full refund of the amounts paid, duly corrected for inflation, as well as the fines provided for in the contract,” said Jonatan Tribioli, commercial director at Neoin.

Apartment on the plant are cheaper?

It is often possible to secure a good discount on an apartment in the plan, as the original amount will be paid directly to the builder and not to the previous owner. Because of this, the property on the plant can also be a good option for those who want to make an investment.

"The floor plan apartment is usually more accessible in terms of price compared to the ready-made apartment, mainly because the consumer will have to wait to be able to enjoy it. By the time the apartment is handed over, its value tends to increase. The valuation of a property acquired off-plan can vary, generally staying between 20% and 50% over time", concluded Jonatan Tribioli, commercial director at Neoin.
























