London, United Kingdom – The head of the largest opposition party in the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, made an international tour to strengthen diplomatic ties with foreign partners. The latest polls say that the Labor Party has a good chance of returning to government in 2024. But are they ready for it?

Hours before welcoming King Charles III and his wife Camilla for their official visit to France, President Emmanuel Macron had an audience with Keir Starmer, leader of the British Labor Party. A meeting that aroused more suspicions than applause.

The controversy arises over the possibility that the United Kingdom, under an eventual Labor government, would seek a closer relationship with the European Union. A hypothetical scheme that would break with the narrative of the Conservative Party mandates, which affirms that the origin of the country’s ills are directly related to Brussels.

The British newspaper ‘The Telegraph’ noted that Macron “had broken protocol,” despite the fact that, according to the same newspaper, the French president had notified Prime Minister Rishi Sunak about the meeting. A 45-minute hearing without an official photo or statements to the press.

According to Starmer’s team, it was a “very constructive and positive” meeting in which, in addition to bilateral issues, the great geopolitical challenges of the moment were discussed.

The question that arises is: is Macron betting that Starmer can be elected in next year’s elections and, therefore, can become his counterpart?

“He clearly wouldn’t watch Starmer if he thought there was no chance of him being the next prime minister, so it’s a good indication that Macron thinks Starmer is worth spending time with,” says Jill Rutter, an analyst at the Institute for Government’.

For its part, the ‘Financial Times’ maintains that “Starmer’s visit to the Elysee Palace marks the culmination of a week in which he has attempted to present himself on the world stage as prime minister in the making, even promising to repair relations with the Union. “European.”

British Labor leader Keir Starmer (L) and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R) meet at the Global Progress Action Summit on September 16, 2023 in Montreal, Canada. Getty Images via AFP – MINAS PANAGIOTAKIS

Starmer’s international tour also took him to both The Hague and Canada, where he had a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Justine Trudeau.

“For them it is important to reestablish the relationship with the EU. But it is also about showing UK voters that Starmer is taken seriously abroad and that he “looks like a prime minister,” says analyst Rutter.

Governing in the ‘shadow’

In the United Kingdom, just as there is a sitting Executive, there is the shadow cabinet whose sole objective is to prepare to govern.

The opposition designs governance programs, has a team formed for this and, above all, has the task of supervising the work of the Government. This group is led by the head of the opposition who, if he wins the elections, automatically takes over as prime minister.

Since 2020, the Labor Party’s Keir Starmer has been in charge of this task. A lawyer who has been a member of the British Parliament for London since 2015.

Starmer is a centrist who came to appease a highly divided party after Jeremy Corbyn, controversial both for his personal positions and his political leadership.

Former Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn gestures from the balcony of the Royal County Hotel as union supporters parade during the 137th Durham Miners’ Gala in Durham, northeast England, on July 8, 2023. AFP – OLI SCARFF

“They lead the questioning of their counterparts in Parliament. In the run-up to the general election, they are also supposedly preparing to take on ministerial roles, and many, but not all, will move from shadow to actual minister if their party wins,” Rutter explains.

Labor leading polls

The crisis in the economy, which has hit the entire country, and the scandals of the conservatives who, in 2022 hosted three prime ministers in Downing Street, have been great drivers for the majority of the ‘tories’ reached in 2019, to remain. fade away

According to the latest ‘Opinium’ survey, Labor leads voting intentions with 15% over the Conservatives, led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The survey also shows that support for Labor is 42%, one point more than in July 2023.

The government’s mistakes are capitalized on by the Labor Party, which is committed to continuing to gain followers on the way to 2024, when one of the most interesting elections in recent years is expected and which could give the keys to Downing Street to Keir Starmer’s party.

Modify Brexit

The departure of the United Kingdom from the European Union, which was completed in January 2020, continues to be, on the other hand, a cause of division and deep passions in the European country.

Starmer himself has stated that he would like to make “significant” modifications to the Brexit agreement, including a “closer commercial relationship.”

At a forum in Montréal, Canada, Starmer stated that “they don’t want to be that far away” from Brussels.

However, the columnist of the conservative newspaper ‘The Telegraph’, Matthew Lynn, affirms that renegotiating the Brexit agreement would be Starmer’s “first big mistake as premier”.

“Reopening negotiations with Brussels would create even greater uncertainty for companies. “It would threaten our achievements to date and, at the same time, waste enormous amounts of time and political capital on a failed project.”

Although Starmer states that he will seek to make changes, this will not necessarily be a reality. The arguments to dissuade Brussels from reopening the agreement have to be as strong as they are beneficial for its member states, since the United Kingdom would not return to either the Single Market or the Customs Union.

“In some areas it is easy to see that he is pushing to open a door (for example, on more formal structures for foreign policy cooperation that the EU has always wanted); and in others, such as better access to the Single Market for UK goods and services,” says political analyst Rutter.

What there is no doubt about, one year before the general elections, is that with a Labor Government, relations with Europe will once again be a priority and not a coincidence.