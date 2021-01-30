Universal donor very rare

“Which blood group a person has depends on the antigens on the red blood cells,” explains Professor Stefan Meuer, Director of the Institute for Immunology at Heidelberg University Hospital. Blood group A, for example, contains the antigen A. In addition: “If special proteins are present on the membrane of the red blood cells, it is called rhesus-positive,” explains Meurer. Rh-negative patients can only receive rhesus-negative blood; this difference is irrelevant for rhesus-positive people. Those who have blood group 0 negative – only 6 percent of the population – have no antigens at all. The blood from these universal donors can – especially in emergencies – be transferred to everyone without complications.