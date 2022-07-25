The San Diego Comic-Con led to huge revelations about the future of Marvel Cinematic Universe. These revelations included the latest trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverthe highly anticipated sequel to Ryan Coogler’s 2018 superhero film.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may not be the only Black Panther project currently in the works. An industry insider jumped at the opportunity to anticipate news regarding a video game linked to this character.

The news comes from Jeff Grubb, which uses San Diego Comic-Con news to create hype around its next Giant Bomb Game Mess podcast coming today. Grubb tweeted that “The Wakanda Forever trailer is great. We’ll be talking about the Black Panther game live tomorrow.” To be clear, there are currently no major known Black Panther video games in development. Therefore, it is assumed that Grubb is talking about revealing a previously unknown blueprint that he learned about from one of his own sources.

However, for now it is simply rumor: to know which game Grubb is referring to we will have to wait a few more hours.

Source: PSU