Black Myth: Wukong is the center of a new controversy after some reports They claimed that its delay on Xbox is due to a secret temporary exclusivity agreement between its developers and PlayStation.

Since there is no conclusive evidence for this yet, we wonder if this is really the case. or if there is something else behind this temporary exclusivity of one of the most discussed games of 2024.

Why do we doubt the exclusivity of Black Myth: Wukong?

If PlayStation made Black Myth: Wukong exclusive, they did it in the worst possible way

The idea of ​​an exclusivity deal between PlayStation and the developers of Black Myth: Wukong doesn’t sound so far-fetched. After all, it’s a fairly common practice that even Xbox has done on several occasions. However, there are several things that make us doubt the veracity of this report. Mainly the lack of major promotions for the title at events or other situations more related to PlayStation.

In the past, PlayStation has not hidden when certain games are exclusive to its console. Just look at Stellar Blade and the remake of Silent Hill 2 which the company promoted quite a bit. And that’s despite them not being made by first-party studios. Where are all the Black Myth: Wukong promos on PlayStation? Or why haven’t we seen any deep dives into its gameplay or more of its performance on PS5 consoles?

Source: Game Science

Furthermore, when the title’s reviews were released on Metacritic, most of them were on PC. It took several days for the PS5 updates to start appearing, which were also more ‘negative’ and spoke of more performance issues.

If PlayStation had paid for exclusivity it would surely have ensured that most of the review copies for Black Myth: Wukong were for PS5. Not to mention that they would have done everything in their power to make their console the best way to enjoy the title or at least with a performance more similar to that of PC. Which is not the case.

Xbox already has a history of delaying titles for its console

The official reason Game Science gave for the indefinite delay of Black Myth: Wukong On Xbox, performance issues were found that greatly affected gameplay.

Again, this is not a statement that is completely foreign to Xbox. After all, other studies in the past have already talked about the problems that developing games for the platform presents. Especially in the current generation due to the enforced parity between Xbox Series X and the inferior Series S. In fact this also caused that Baldur’s Gate 3 will arrive on Microsoft consoles much later than the competition.

Source: Game Science

It actually sounds more likely and possible that this is the real reason why Black Myth: Wukong isn’t coming to Xbox. Especially if we look at its performance on both PC and console. It is a far from perfect title that presents quite a few flaws on both PC and PlayStation 5. If we add to this the problems of developing on Xbox, does it really sound so incredible that they found a huge obstacle in making this version?

Of course we have the side of reason that Xbox gave who simply limited themselves to saying that ‘they couldn’t talk about the deals that developers make with other platforms.’ It seems that they were also pointing to this alleged exclusivity agreement. Although again, there is still no proof.

We understand the distrust in PlayStation but there is something that doesn’t fit in its exclusivity of Black Myth: Wukong

We understand where the distrust in PlayStation comes from. After all the trial over the purchase of Activision revealed that they do indeed have the skills to pay so that certain games do not reach Xbox. However, with Black Myth: Wukong There are several very marked differences. The one we mentioned is the lack of more aggressive promotion and also the statements from Game Science about development on Xbox.

Especially seeing the tremendous success that their title has had, more so on PC than on PlayStation 5. What reason would they have to close the doors like that with Xbox? They could have easily taken Sony’s money and trumpeted the exclusivity. There’s no need to badmouth the competition.. Although the most conspiracy theorists will surely say that it was a clause in his exclusivity contract.

Source: Game Science.

Plus, most people act like PlayStation is playing quantum chess and knows what a huge hit Black Myth: Wukong would be. Until a few months ago, the networks did not download it because it was only a technical demo and there were very few details about its gameplay. Do you really think that PlayStation would take so many risks for a game like this and not promote it to make it more attractive and boost sales? Besides, the Monkey King is not from a renowned saga or a well-known studio.

The final answer is only known by PlayStation and Game Science

Of course, the final answer to Black Myth: Wukong’s exclusivity lies with Game Science and PlayStation, but we strongly doubt that they actually have a secret agreement. If they do, it’s perhaps one of the strangest in history. But this also teaches us not to always be carried away by what is said in the gaming world. Especially when there is no evidence.

Unfortunately, most people jump on the bandwagon without thinking twice simply to defend their favorite games or platforms whose people behind them are actually counting money and they don’t even care how strongly you attack or defend them on social media.

