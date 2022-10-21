Today it finally arrives in theaters Black Adamlatest film released for DCEUyou see Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the famous anti-hero of the American comic book publisher. With the arrival of the film in the cinema it is legitimate that some fans are already starting to ask themselves questions about when the film will become accessible also on HBO Maxthe streaming platform managed by the division Global Streaming & Interactive Entertainment from Warner Bros.

Obviously it is still early to have official information on the issue but, thanks to the previous moves of the film distribution house, it is possible to formulate some theories. In the 2021 the films were released on the same day both in cinemas and on streaming platforms but this year things have changed, it seems that usually Warner grant a window of 45 days from publication before releasing films on HBO Max but even this rule has exceptions.

Elvis for example, following its huge box office success, it appeared on the streaming platform months after its release in theaters; what did not happen with The Batman which, despite its successful launch, has respected the 45-day window. At the moment even Black Adam seems to be making some great box office receipts and for now we can only theorize that we won’t see him land on HBO Max for a month and a half from today. Looking forward to the chance to see The Rock back in action from our sofa, we just have to fill the cinemas for a while longer.