For many years it has been said that a new game of bioshock It is on its way, but the owners of the franchise have not spoken much along the way, since in 2019 it was only known that the franchise has not completely died and will continue with a kind of reboot due to the departure of its creator . Which goes without saying, he is now working on a project known as Judas that increasingly launches more advances at industry events.

For now it is only known that the project is in charge of the studio known as Cloud Chamber, and that the setting of the title will take place in a rapture-style city, except that the millionaire people live at the top and the poor live at the bottom, which complains about racist situations. Even so, the inclusion of technology developed in the 1950s will continue to be present, so the essence of the saga would be maintained.

Although not much is known, there have been signs that the project is alive, and we saw that when 2K has responded to a Tweet in which they ask if they are creating it, with a chef emoji below, which indicates it is still in development.

Here is a description of the saga:

The BioShock saga is an action-adventure video game series, known for its rich narrative and atmospheric worlds. The series is developed by 2K Games and has been acclaimed by critics and players alike for its innovative gameplay and ability to tackle deep and complex themes. In addition to these three main games, the BioShock saga has also seen the release of downloadable content and remasters of the original games. Over the years, the series has amassed a large fan base and has earned recognition as one of the most influential sagas in the video game industry.

Remember that the trilogy is available on current consoles.

Via: Twitter

Editor's note: It is a fact that the franchise must return, but I don't know how good it will be without the return of its creator. Let's hope the launch is not his coffin.