But the White House made it clear that the administration “has succeeded beyond our highest expectations in returning the nation to its normal pre-pandemic life.”

And Jeffrey Zents, head of the response to the “Covid 19” pandemic team at the White House, announced that the administration has achieved the goal of vaccination by 70 percent among Americans aged 30 years and over, and is preparing to reach this threshold among those aged 27 years or older, in Fourth of July.

Zenitz noted that it would take “a few more weeks” to include all Americans 18 and older in that group.

He added, in statements from the White House, that “the reality is that many younger Americans felt that (Covid 19) was not something that would affect them, and were less motivated to get the vaccine.”

Zenitz emphasized that the Biden administration will continue to advance vaccination efforts beyond July 4, because “now that the Delta mutant is spreading across the country and infecting young people around the world, it has made it more important than ever that[youth]take this important step.”

But the official, along with others in the administration, say it is undeniable that Americans will celebrate the Fourth of July in a way they could not have predicted when Biden took office five months ago.

On May 4, Biden set two public goals: to see 70 percent of American adults receive at least one dose of the vaccine within two months, and to see 160 million Americans fully vaccinated by that time.

When the US president set that goal, he described it as a “huge goal”, and said: “If we succeed in this effort as we have done in the past, the Americans will have taken a serious step towards returning to normal.”

Daily vaccination rates at that time had already begun to decline sharply from a peak of more than 4.6 million on April 10, to reach about half a million at the beginning of June.

As of Sunday, 150 million Americans have been fully vaccinated, and 65.4 percent of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Since the Biden administration launched what it called a “month of action” in June, the average daily vaccinations have risen for 7 days, although it was not enough to ensure that the Biden administration’s initial goal was met.

The White House plans to host a major Independence Day celebration, welcoming nearly 1,000 members of the armed forces and frontline workers.