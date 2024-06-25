Last week we had more news regarding the franchise of Beyond Good and Evil, since the launch of the 20th anniversary edition has been confirmed, it will arrive at some point this June, although it will also have its physical edition for the next few days of the year. With that in mind, fans have begun to wonder what is happening with the second part, since for years it has not been known if this game will be released or if it is already canceled.

Through the franchise’s official Twitter, the franchise itself Ubisoft has confirmed to us that the game is still in development by its studios, so fans will be calm that the work left by Michael Ancel has not been completely ruled out, even though he has clearly already left the company. So the mystery of the moment has become who the new director is, and if they already have a tentative date for the game to be released, a question that has not been answered recently.

Yes, Beyond Good & Evil 2 is still in development, and we cannot wait for you to discover more about Jade’s past in the 20th Anniversary Edition! ☀️ —Beyond Good and Evil (@bgegame) June 24, 2024

Here is the description of the first game:

Beyond Good & Evil” is an action-adventure video game developed and published by Ubisoft. Originally released in 2003, the game was created by Michel Ancel, who is also known for his work on the “Rayman” series. It is a game that combines adventure, action, exploration, and journalism in a unique and vibrant world. Despite its initial release with modest sales, it has been recognized for its innovation and has maintained a loyal fan base, eagerly anticipating the next installment in the series.

Remember that the anniversary edition arrives on the 20th anniversary arrives on June 25 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Author’s note: At least the game is still standing, but the bad thing is that now people will expect the most ambitious work of art in the world and it may not be that big of a deal in the end. We’ll see if there is progress in the coming years.