After several chapters of tension and anxiety in ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’, where we witnessed July’s kidnapping at the hands of Benjamín, many fans of the América TV series did not hesitate to praise the work done by Guadalupe Farfan and Vasco Rodriguez, who are the actors behind said characters. Furthermore, they also praised what was done by Franco Pennanowho gives life to Cristóbal and who saved ‘Charo’s’ niece from the clutches of the man who once swore to love her.

However, after Benjamin lost his sanity and we saw his true face, the followers of fiction began to create various theories about his origin, and where they even pointed him out as the son of Claudia Llanosbetter known as the ‘Shark Look’, Francesca Maldini’s nemesis.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘There is room at the bottom’ and ‘Dad in trouble’ battle for ratings: who won on Monday, October 23?

Is Benjamin the son of Claudia Llanos in ‘At the bottom there is room’?

Through a live broadcast on the social networks of ‘There is room at the bottom’, Vasco Rodrigueznext to Guadalupe Farfan and Franco Pennanoanswered several questions from fans of the series and gave details about the behind-the-scenes scenes that paralyzed the entire country.

In said broadcast, the moderator chose a question for Vasco, which stated that his character, Benjamín, would be the lost son of Claudia Llanos, to which the actor responded no. “I don’t know anything, but I don’t think so. I’m not young enough to be his son, the ages don’t fit. But I’m going to propose it, just in case,” said Rodríguez.

YOU CAN SEE: Francesca revealed her biggest secret to Peter in ‘At the bottom there is room’: “I love that miserable guy”

For their part, both Farfán and Pennano pointed out that if he were a relative of the ‘Shark Look’ he would be more of a cousin or brother, but that, in any case, it is something complicated and even far-fetched. “A new story is being created, so why search when you can create something better?” said the actress who plays July.

It is worth remembering that the three actors played a fundamental role in the story of the kidnapping of ‘Charito’s’ niece and that earned them recognition and the affection of the public.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘There is room at the bottom’: Do Franco Pennano and Vasco Rodríguez hate each other in real life?

What happened to Benjamín in ‘At the bottom there is room’?

After seeing Cristobal standing at your door and ready to rescue June, Benjamin He rejected all types of accusations of kidnapping Diego Montalbán’s son, and later confronted him with beatings after his insistence on going to his apartment to exhaustively search for the young woman. However, Cristóbal emerged victorious from the fight, since he hit the kidnapper in the face, causing him to lose consciousness and leaving him lying on the ground.

Benjamín told July that the reason he kidnapped her was because of how she looked at Cristóbal. Photo: composition LR/América TV

After that, Cristóbal was able to find July safe and sound, whom he finally untied and put her in safekeeping, however, Benjamín was able to react and confronted them with a knife, but, when he was about to attack them, the youngest of the Gonzales threw a container at his head, knocking him unconscious again.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘There is room at the back’: July is ashamed that her parents had a night of passion

Fortunately, that marked the end of the moments of terror, since they tied him up and left him at the disposal of the Police, who locked the green-eyed man in jail even though he began to shout that he was innocent and that he had done nothing wrong. since he was a good person.

#Benjamin #son #Shark #bottom #room #Vasco #Rodríguez