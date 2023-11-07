According to some rumors which are becoming more and more insistent, Belen Rodriguez she would be expecting Elio Lorenzoni. Recently, Fabrizio Corona took care of clarifying the matter at the center of the crime news. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Recently, Belen Rodriguez ended up at the center of the gossip. After making the new relationship official with Elio Lorenzoni through a photo published on her Instagram profile, the Argentine model became the protagonist of a new gossip.

There relation between Belen Rodriguez and Elio Lorenzoni has been the subject of great speculation. There presumed pregnancy It would add a new chapter to this story and could lead to further questions about the couple’s future. However, it was “Dillinger”, the magazine that spoke on the matter Fabrizio Corona:

Belen pregnant with Elio? It’s too easy to launch news or fake scoops based on Rodriguez’s historical past. Certainly for those who know her, like us, it is a very special moment. After the latest separation from Stefano De Martino and the various personal health problems (which we do not want to comment on), the work setbacks also arrived. Both the showgirl’s decision to abandon the Canale 5 program “Tu si que vales” and her (not her) choice to leave “Iene” were a hard blow for the Argentine.

Because of some personal difficulties, the famous Argentine model Belen Rodriguez disappeared from the spotlight for a certain period. In this dark moment, she was able to count on support unconditional of his fiancé Elio Lorenzoni:

We saw her disappear from the radar for a month and the truth is that Rodriguez went to get treatment and detox from the evils of life. At this moment she was surrounded by a good boy Elio Lorenzoni, a man from a good family and himself good. A figure not seeking fame and the first that Rodriguez does not tag on any photo. Even if the continuous display of love and the continuous publication of photos embraced with promises of a unique and incredible love seems a little excessive.

Fabrizio Corona has categorically spread the word denied of the news of an alleged pregnancy. These were his words: