New rumors about Belen Rodriguez, who could be pregnant again: she would be expecting her third child, the second with Stefano De Martino, already the father of the eldest son Santiago.

To unleash the followers on the alleged new pregnancy was a social clue. In one of the latest posts shared on Instagram, Argentina receives a question from a user. «Belen are you waiting for the 3rd child???» she asks her. A question that appears absolutely out of place given that in the photo published by the showgirl there are no details that could suggest a pregnancy. Not only. So far there have been no rumors and indiscretions about a possible third baby on the way. Belen, however, instead of ignoring the question, she replies with a simple like. She replied that she did not go unnoticed by the followers who immediately commented: “I think it is a yes”.

This rumor comes after his absence from the Le Iene program. In fact, in the episode of March 14, the showgirl was replaced in the studio by Claudio Santamaria. Who explained: “Belen was not well, but she watches us from home. We send her a hug.”

Is a little brother or sister about to arrive for Santiago and Luna Marì (the second child of the showgirl born from the relationship with Antonino Spinalbese)? If the news were to be confirmed, for her and Stefano De Martino there would be no better way to celebrate the rebirth of their love.