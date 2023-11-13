Belen published a photo with a diamond ring on her finger and “YES” as a comment. Fans see the confirmation of the wedding with Elio Lorenzoni

New wedding in sight for Belen Rodriguez. There is no official information yet but the social clues left by the Argentine showgirl are practically unequivocal. In fact, on her Instagram profile Belen shared a photo of her wearing a billanti ring on her left ring finger and the writing “YES” as a comment on the shot. Her fans obviously went wild at the prospect of the marriage between Belen and Elio Lorenzoni, although many remember that it is still formally moved with Stefano De Martino.

The promise between Lorenzoni And Belen it may have been exchanged during the trip to the Maldives, where the couple recently vacationed. The Argentine model with the Brescia entrepreneur seems to have literally forged ahead. In just a few months you have gone from acquaintance to cohabitation and perhaps now to marriage.

Belen And Lorenzoni they had already spent a long weekend in the snow before leaving for the Maldives together with her children, Santiago De Martino And Luna Marì Spinalbese. Is this evidence of extended family? From the latest news it seems so.





