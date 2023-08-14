Anyone with a young child knows that trying to avoid the next near-killing or disfiguring accident is a never-ending occupation.

I was doing my best standing at the end of the shower in our hotel in Rio de Janeiro, trying to get the water temperature just right before going to comfort my 2-year-old daughter Anika, who was trying to escape the rush hour. bathroom at the other end.

However, I took too long. Anika fell onto the slippery tile, her face hitting a sharp edge. I saw blood on the floor, so I turned off the water and picked her up to see a huge hole in her cheek.

I yelled at my husband that we needed to see a doctor immediately.

Since I was in Brazil, not home in Virginia, I got an insider’s new perspective on the way society treats the desire for beauty as a sign of human flourishing and not mere vanity.

The differences in the relationship of Brazilian society with beauty, compared to the one I had grown up in the US, forced me to reflect on my past and rethink what I wanted for my daughter.

The next half hour was a blur, but we finally got Anika to a hospital. Although the bleeding had stopped, the skin around the cut was still open. I could see that his wound was about as deep as it would go without exposing bone.

My first thoughts were about her future, about her chances of being news anchor, actress or influencer, if that’s what she wanted, or finding a partner, which immediately made me feel ashamed.

When I was younger, one of my strongest desires was to be beautiful, and I don’t mean naturally. I had a decent physique, just the normal degree of insecurity about my appearance.

However, I knew that the way I presented myself through my hair, my face, and my clothes said something about my tastes, my ability to absorb the world and interpret it for myself. It was a way of exercising my sense of identity.

The problem is that I wasn’t allowed. For my immigrant parents, who moved to the US from India in their late thirties, beauty was frivolity. The important thing was to work hard and study hard.

It wasn’t until after I turned 25—when I finally had the confidence to experiment with pretty makeup, expensive hair products, and more fashionable clothes—that I developed a healthier relationship with my appearance.

Then I realized that wanting to look good was not a sign of superficiality. He was normal and human. And as she had always believed, it was more than that; beauty itself was an investment that could lead to greater success.

That’s what I was thinking in the ER when a nurse said that in some cases, they would bring in a plastic surgeon. Within an hour, the surgeon arrived and got to work on the stitches.

I was amazed by his skill. There was a deeper series of sutures to keep the wound closed and relieve tension on the surface. Then there were the intradermal stitches attached just below the top layer of skin to prevent the formation of the typical railroad track lines.

He assured me that the scar would be minimal. Our total bill for the plastic surgery was only $500.

Brazil prides itself on its large number of specialized plastic surgeons. It recognizes a “right to beauty” and subsidizes almost half a million operations a year, says Carmen Alvaro Jarrín, the author of “The Biopolitics of Beauty: Cosmetic Citizenship and Affective Capital in Brazil.” Affective Capital in Brazil).

In the 1950s, a famed plastic surgeon convinced the President that ugliness can cause psychological suffering and that treatment should be covered. Although he was referring to people with congenital deformities and burn victims, most of the procedures covered now are cosmetic.

This has disadvantages. In a resource-strapped public health system, it can be argued that this is the wrong kind of spending.

However, the politics of Brazil generate an acceptance that beauty is a form of self-care and that there is nothing to be ashamed of in wanting to meet society’s standard of how we should look, regardless of our social class.

The small changes we can make to our surface have a profound impact on our quality of life, and beauty is often a means to power.

When I returned to Virginia, I kept wondering what my daughter’s treatment would have been if the accident had happened here. Medical coverage in most countries applies only to reconstructive care, not cosmetic care.

The healthcare system in the US makes the type of treatment my daughter received a matter of privilege. Although her procedure could have been considered reconstructive and not cosmetic, her chances of seeing a plastic surgeon would depend on the hospital where she was treated and the type of insurance we had.

When I took my daughter to the pediatrician’s office to have the stitches removed, the nurse was initially hesitant. She had never seen sutures like hers, with her thread visible only at the entry and exit points. She called two doctors to check that she was doing well.

I asked them what care would be necessary to minimize the scar. Sunscreen, they answered.

I asked about lasers, stem cells, and anything else that might be in a plastic surgeon’s toolbox. His lack of responses told me this was over the top, which put me on the defensive.

Months have passed since my daughter’s fall, and her scar is healing, along with my anxiety about it.

If the scar does not fade, when he is older he may receive more treatments, which we will have to pay out of our own pocket. Hopefully, we can afford it. I won’t have to lie to you about what I know for sure: that controlling our appearance is an important aspect of how we exercise our power in the world.

sushma subramanyan

The New York Times