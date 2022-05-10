Mexico City.- In order to pay tribute to the Navy-Navy of Mexico (Semar)the Bank of Mexico and the Chamber of Deputies announced the launch of a new commemorative coin to this solemn institution.

The new currency will have a denomination of 20 Mexican pesos and could be part of the collectors of special editions of this type of numeraire. It should be remembered that this denomination is usually chosen to honor various Mexican institutions.

In the case of this new edition it will be to render Tribute to the Bicentennial of the Navy-Navy of Mexico. The currency has already been discussed on different sites specializing in buying and selling coins and banknotes of different characteristics.

new coin

According to the declarations of the senators of the Plenary, this commemorative coin will have a monetary value of 20 Mexican pesos, it will be published in the Official Gazette of the Federation and Banxico, who will begin to make the definitive design.

However, they have disclosed the characteristics that the coin will have, which are the following:

It will have a diameter of 30 mm

Dodecagonal shape, 12 sides

A weight of 12.67 grams

It will bear on the obverse: in the center, the National Coat of Arms in a sculptural relief, and the legend “ESTADOS UNIDOS MEXICANOS”.

On its reverse: a motif related to the Bicentennial of the Navy-Navy of Mexico with the denomination of 20 pesos, as well as the security elements and the fence of the Casa de Moneda de México.

A bimetallic composition

It should be noted that the Chamber of Deputies approved, with 486 votes in favor, the creation of the currency commemorative to honor the Mexican Navy Secretariat.