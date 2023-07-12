news of pregnancy Maite Perroni It took everyone by surprise, since her wedding had just passed and the Mexican singer announced that she was expecting her first child; She later announced her birth and caused great excitement among her followers. She today she introduces her to everyone.

Finally, Maite Perroni and Andrés Tovar present their eldest daughterlittle Lía, who is about to turn two months old and manages to touch everyone, because she is too beautiful, they even assure that she is identical to her mother.

Through their social networks, in collaboration with the magazine ‘Quien’, Maite and Andrés present the little Liathese being his first official photographs and unleashing the most beautiful reactions, since he has already won everyone’s hearts.

In the photograph you can see the married couple posing with their little girl in her arms, who wears a pastel pink outfit while holding her parents’ hands, a movie scene.

Is beautiful! Maite Perroni and Andrés Tovar present their daughter Lía for the first time

Just in September 2022, the couple announced their engagement; and by October of the same year they were united in marriage. In January 2023, Maite Perroni and Andrés Tovar announced that they were expecting their first baby, as it was just in the wedding plans that the singer found out that she was waiting.

In February her first pregnant photographs came out and the announcement of Lía’s birth was on May 16. Now, this July, she gets the first photograph of her.

Maite Perroni is not only in the best moment of her sentimental life, but she is also succeeding in the workplace, since in addition to having several successes in the world of acting, she is about to go on tour with her RBD colleagues, this being the most important and expected project of his entire career.

