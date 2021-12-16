In chapter # 337 of My hero academia We finally learned who the UA undercover villain was, but that wasn’t the only momentous reveal in the franchise. We also met the face of Toru Hagakure ‘Invisible Girl’, the heroine who defended Midoriya of this enemy.

Although, in the manga of My hero academia we could only see half of his face with a great flash of light that hid his other half, thanks to the work of Luizhtx in Reddit, we met a possible version of the full face of Toru Hagakure ‘Invisible Girl’ with everything and crying of despair.

What’s more, MYU , another renowned artist shared on their social networks his own version of the face of Toru Hagakure from My hero academia with the following message: ‘Hagakure-chan, I don’t know what color her hair is, but that’s what I think (I’m recreating a scene from the anime). ‘

The first two scenes he shared from the anime of My hero academia show the face of Toru Hagakure ‘Invisible Girl’ in his role as a student of the UA

However, in the last image she published, we can see her in a more relaxed setting, in the hot springs with the heroine restroom.

On the other hand, in the original scene of My hero academia, Toru Hagakure ‘Invisible Girl’ her face was full of tears after discovering that Aoyama Yuga, his fellow AU, was the person behind the attacks on heroes ordered by All For One. This has been a great shock to her.

The face of Toru Hagakure from My Hero Academia

Until now, the face of Toru Hagakure ‘Invisible Girl’ had been a mystery to fans of My hero academia, since no detail of their representative features or characteristics had ever been mentioned. In fact, there were those who suspected that she might have been the true undercover villain.

The reasons for the accusations towards her? Well, thanks to your quirk allows it to reflect light, it could have helped to enter The League of Villains to the UA facilities, among many other details that stood by themselves. Fortunately for her, the reason came to light next to the face of Toru Hagakure.

