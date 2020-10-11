Lars Bender was provisionally able to fill the right-back role well in the past season, Mitchell Weiser lost his regular place due to his insufficient defensive work. New signing Santiago Arias was planned as a permanent solution, but the Colombian is known to have left after only one appearance for the Werkself seriously injured. There is now an interesting stopgap solution abroad Bayer Leverkusen connected.
todofichajes.com According to Bayer Leverkusen are considering signing Antonio Valencia, who is without a club. The Spanish sports medium is not really known for serious reports, but one of Valencia’s advisors has the report on Liked on Twitter.
In the past few days, the 35-year-old full-back has been linked to Vasco da Gama through several Brazilian reports. The same Valencia agent confirmed talks with the Brazilian club a week ago to the popular Vasco da Gama fan channel, Atenção Vascaínos! An official offer is pending.
Valencia’s contract with the Ecuadorian club LDU Quito was terminated in the summer for financial reasons, having previously spent ten successful years with the English world club Manchester United. Valencia is best known for its enthusiasm for training, which is why he wants to continue playing at a high level at 35. Bayer Leverkusen shouldn’t be listed as a serious option for Valencia for the time being.
