According to Markus Söder, Bavaria is the front runner when it comes to expanding renewable energies. But does his calculation work out? Energy expert Detlef Fischer classifies.

Munich – Markus Söder has long since heralded the election campaign for the Bavarian state elections in October. Most recently, he repeatedly rebuked green politics and concluded in an interview with the Munich Mercury also from wanting to form a coalition with the eco-party. “There will be no black and green in Bavaria.” Instead, the CSU leader is currently trying to stylize himself as a climate saver.

On Tuesday (December 31) Söder wrote on Twitter: “Bavaria is German champion 2022 in the expansion of renewable energies”. When it comes to the expansion of biomass, solar energy and wind on land, the Free State is in first place by a wide margin. Söder shared a graphic and referred to figures from the Federal Network Agency. The Ministry of Economics, led by Vice Prime Minister Hubert Aiwanger (free voters), also said: “Bavaria is the frontrunner in the expansion of renewable energies.” However, that is only partially true. How stable is Söder’s bill?

Bavaria’s energy policy: solar hui, wind ugh

In his tweet, the Prime Minister refers to the absolute figures for the “additional expansion of renewable energies in megawatts”. The figures are correct per se, but are not set in relation to the number of inhabitants or the area. As the largest federal state, Bavaria has more potential than Schleswig-Holstein, for example. It is also the second largest by population. Solar energy benefits from this, as there are more people who build a photovoltaic system on their homes.

If you compare the numbers, Bayern lands as in 2021 more in midfield than at the top. If you only look at the 13 non-city states, Bavaria falls when it comes to installed capacity per square kilometer according to calculations by the Bayerischer Rundfunk in ninth place. In terms of the expansion of renewables – Söder’s argument in his tweet – around a quarter comes from Bavaria, in relation to the Free State sixth again.

When it comes to photovoltaics, the Free State is still very strong and was able to increase its solar radiation energy according to the Federal Network Agency compared to 2021 even increase by 12.1 percent. In the performance per area only the Saarland is ahead of the Free State. Bavaria is also ahead when it comes to biomass, but the overall output of this energy source is manageable in Germany. However, Bavaria is last when it comes to the growth figures for onshore wind energy (+1 percent compared to 2021) in relation to the respective state area. This is shown by figures from the Ministry of Economic Affairs (Chart 7, page 17).

This aspect ignored by Söder also comes from one Federal government report from December 2022 out. It states: “Around 40 percent (23.7 GW) of the photovoltaic capacity installed nationwide was installed in the two southern federal states of Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg by the end of 2021, while only less than eight percent (4.3 GW) of the nationwide installed capacity there wind turbines were erected.” Instead, 40 percent of the wind comes from Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

The north of Germany is windier anyway, but Bavaria is also criticized because it builds the fewest wind turbines in the national comparison. dr Stefan Holzheu from the Bayreuth Center for Ecology and Environmental Research criticized this in an interview with our editors and said: “I see no ambitions at Söder to change anything.”

VBEW boss attests Söder “political slapstick” – and names nuclear power as a necessary alternative

Bavaria shines above all in one category. “Bavaria is really great when it comes to installing photovoltaic systems,” says Detlef Fischer from the Association of Bavarian Energy and Water Management (VBEW) in an interview Merkur.de. However, the energy expert sees a catch. Solar is not a winter technology. “This is primarily summer electricity, which is also mainly generated around midday. In winter, when we urgently need electricity, it gives us almost nothing at all.”

The expansion of renewable energies cannot be reduced to one key figure. “This is more or less just political slapstick and has nothing to do with a serious assessment of the status of the energy transition in Bavaria.” According to Fischer, solar energy is not the “all-blessing truth”, but only a building block of the energy transition. “The task is more complex than planting photovoltaic systems or wind power in the landscape.”

Fischer’s alternative proposal: “We will need power plants of all kinds longer than some can imagine.” Fischer also explicitly mentions electricity supplies from nuclear power plants abroad. He personally believes that playing nuclear power and renewable energies against each other in the way that happened in Germany is a big mistake. “No apartment will be bright and warm from this.” Fischer is on course with the position of the CSU. Söder is also calling for the three reactors to be extended, one of which is also in Bavaria. The Franconian once countered Scholz’ term veto with “technical nonsense”. (as)