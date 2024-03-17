Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 03/17/2024 – 11:53

In January 2024, Nigeria became one of several African countries to declare a fight against the alarming global toxic waste crisis, by initiating a gradual ban on single-use disposable plastic items and making Styrofoam packaging illegal. .

At least 34 nations on the continent have already banned various forms of the material, 99% of which comes from fossil fuels, which are co-responsible for global climate change. The first was Rwanda, in 2008, when it banned the use of single-use plastic bags and bottles: the level of cleanliness of the streets in the capital Kigali is a barometer of the success of the measure.

Meanwhile, in the United States, bans in just five states and cities have already reduced bag use by 6 billion units per year. The European Union has outlawed plastic straws and takeout food containers, among many other objects.

However, experts warn: such measures only make sense as part of a larger strategy to abandon the throwaway culture, and it is necessary to curb the toxic need for plastic, in order to prevent its production from tripling by 2050, as indicated by several projections.

Two-way street: legislation x clarification

In Nigeria, there is practically no plastic waste management, says Temitope O. Sogbanmu, professor of ecotoxicology and conservation at the University of Lagos. By filling the streets and sewers of metropolises, causing floods, single-use plastic is a threat that extends to coastal communities and pollutes marine habitats. Among the worst offenders is the Styrofoam used to package food.

Due to the absence of a collection and recycling infrastructure, only radical bans remained as a viable option to contain the problem. For Hellen Kahaso Dena, from the Pan-African Plastics Project, promoted by the regional Greenpeace, this is “a step in the right direction”. She is dedicated to awareness campaigns about the impact of plastic pollution on the health and environment of marginalized communities.

However, despite great support among environmentalists, this new fight against Styrofoam in the Nigerian capital has also provoked a considerable amount of criticism: food vendors at markets claim to be suffering losses and demand that the State offer alternatives.

Sogbanmu agrees that biodegradable packaging alternatives “should be supported and subsidized by the government” in order to be economically accessible and available on a wide scale. The implementation of any plastic ban requires both “top-down” legislative action and “bottom-up” consultation and education, especially among the country’s large young population, explains the toxicologist.

In the case of Rwanda, the United Nations Development Program assessed in November that citizen engagement was crucial to the effort to “maintain cleanliness, reduce pollution and offer alternatives to plastics in order to make the vision a reality”. In the meantime, the government cooperated with its Norwegian partners to implement the Global Treaty to Eliminate Plastic Pollution by 2040, indicating a long-term commitment to eradicate petroleum products.

Styrofoam availability decreased significantly in Lagos after the ban came into force, notes Weyinmi Okotie, energy campaign leader for the global alliance for alternatives to incineration Gaia and the Break Free From Plastics Africa (BFFP) movement. He attributes this to fear of prison sentences.

Need for affordable alternatives to plastic

But threats have not always worked in Africa. In 2017, Kenya's parliament approved a ban on plastic bags; however, seven years later, this form of packaging remains ubiquitous in markets across the country.

Dorothy Otieno, program director at the Kenyan Center for Environmental Justice and Development, reports that the local plastics industry, which opposed the law, simply moved its operations to neighboring Uganda, where there are no restrictions. By maintaining “connections” with Kenya, manufacturers are able to reintroduce plastic bags into commerce, helped by the permeability of the border, which favors illegal trade.

Otieno explains that, although both sellers and buyers are subject to arrest and a fine of 4 million Kenyan shillings (R$ 145,200 or 26,300 euros), the low cost still attracts low-income consumers, who are unable to of paying for more expensive alternatives and needing greater clarification on the need to limit the use of fossil materials.

For Sogbanmu, this unfeasibility of getting communities to adopt a plastic ban also illustrates how necessary it is to introduce the measure gradually. She points out that 60 million sachets of water are consumed and discarded every day in Nigeria, but banning them would be useless unless a solution is first implemented to meet the demand for drinking water.

India's 2022 ban on single-use plastics also initially failed, due in part to a lack of viable alternatives and the powerful influence of the industrial sector, experts say. Just as in the EU, where the ban on single-use plastic applies to all Member States, in Africa cooperation and integration could be a means of making bans more effective.

In Temitope Sogbanmu's opinion, however, the definitive solution is a global ban. An agreement to this effect is currently being negotiated and, if ratified, could reduce global plastic pollution by 80% by the year 2040.