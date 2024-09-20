A question was received from a reader who said:

If a person has a civil case, is it permissible for him to appeal the ruling? And guarantee to pay an amount of up to 90 thousand dirhams?

The answer

Legal advisor Dr. Youssef Al Sharif answers:

If the judgment is in absentia, i.e. the court has not been attended to and the value of the lawsuit exceeds 50,000 dirhams, it may be appealed and a request may be submitted in the execution file to suspend the procedures until the appeal is decided. In this case, the execution judge issues his decision to suspend the execution with the deposit of a guarantee such as a passport or the presentation of a solvent guarantor or without a guarantee at the judge’s discretion.

