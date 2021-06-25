OfPatrick Freiwah shut down

Statements by Prime Minister Kretschmann bring the SPD and FDP against the Greens. They demand that Chancellor candidate Baerbock speak a word of power.

Berlin / Stuttgart – Since her nomination for Chancellor with the Greens, Annalena Baerbock has been at the center of national political interest. For weeks now, the 40-year-old has been feeling the fact that the wind has been blowing much rougher again. Be it because of the polls before the federal election in September, the negligent handling of your résumé or the squabble about the rising gasoline prices.

Annalena Baerbock should respond to quotes from Greens colleague Kretschmann

This time the Green politician, who has apparently lost approval in the population recently, is facing an attack by the SPD and FDP. The political opponents demand from Baerbock a statement on statements made on the account of their parliamentary group colleague – Baden-Württemberg’s head of government Winfried Kretschmann.

In a recent interview with the Stuttgart newspaper as well as the Stuttgart news for a more drastic government action in future pandemics. The Prime Minister of BW let it be known in the conversation: “My thesis is: If we can take early measures against the pandemic, which are very harsh and possibly not proportionate to the citizens at this point in time, then we could quickly bring a pandemic to its knees . ”For this he would not shy away from“ tough encroachments on civil liberties ”.

Bundestag parliamentary group vice Dirk Wiese of the SPD is obviously very concerned about Kretschmann’s statements and lets know: “I sharply criticize the fact that a Green seems to dream of a permanent emergency of the executive.” The Social Democrat expects a reaction from Annalena Baerbock – in form a “clarification”. FDP parliamentary group vice Michael Theurer suggests the same notion: “Chancellor candidate Baerbock must decisively and publicly oppose these temptations of the authoritarian in their own party.”

The Greens: Baerbock involved in “regime dispute” because of Kretschmann – right?

Are the allegations against Kretschmann justified because of the supposed demand for a tougher political regime? In autumn 2020, the state head of Baden-Württemberg made statements that do not really suggest that the outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel would be absent in the future, the Prime Minister announced – and that also “because of her dealings with the many authoritarian regimes and heads of government in general World”.

Nonetheless, the alleged curtailment of the basic freedoms rights during Corona is a heated issue. The reason for this is the measures taken by the federal government and the individual countries to contain the infection. As Kretschmann explained in the interview, it is important to him that one does not have to restrict fundamental rights over months and in waves, with considerable negative consequences for the whole of society. Instead, the pandemic could be contained much faster.

Meanwhile, the 73-year-old recently ushered in the third term in his home country. In association with the CDU, Kretschmann wants to make Baden-Württemberg a German climate protection pioneer:

Also interesting: Green chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock has to take swipes from comedian Annette Frier on YouTube – wrapped in a political message. (PF)