A great scandal has been unleashed within Nationalafter having lost the final of the first Colombian soccer tournament of the year with millionaires from the penalty spot.

It all started from minute 80 and up to the time of addition, when it was evident that DT, Paulo Autuori, the players handled the changes.

Unauthorized?

Dorlan Pabon, Danovis Banguero and other footballers approached DT to give him instructions, since the scorer Jefferson Duke He was going out and the footballers prevented him from changing.

Then, when Jarlan Barrera was going to enter with Jhon Duque to contribute to the definition by penalties, the players approached Autuori again to tell him not to take out Sebastian Gomez.

The moment when Jhon Duque and Jarlan Barrera, ready to enter, talk to Yerson Candelo, who covers his mouth, and then both argue with Autuori and stop the change. Strategy to burn time or lack of authority? #Video @AlfonsoH pic.twitter.com/b0IRRO1Wfs — Javier Contreras 🎙 (@jcontrerasa) June 25, 2023

These decisions sparked controversy and a lot of confusion, since it was not known exactly what the exact orders of who left and who entered were.

“This confusion you have to ask other people, it was not mine because it was clear what we were going to do. I can’t speak because I’m not responsible,” said the coach.

Yeah, calm down TIME He contacted the president of Nacional, Mauricio Navarro, who spoke about the issue.

“We are going to analyze what happened; I don’t have the full version yet. For now, my mind is set on the Board of Trustees and on the future of the team”, assured Navarro.

And I add: “The board of directors continues to support the coach’s process. We will analyze what happened and take the necessary measures. This is not over, it should strengthen us even more”.

