CDMX.- The controversy experienced by the eldest son of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), José Ramón López Beltrán, has cost the president of Mexico harsh criticism. This Sunday we will present one of them made withSong inspired by the iconic song “El Ratón Vaquero” by Francisco Gabilondo Soler, “Cri-Cri”.

The version was published by Christian Ahumada “El Duende Preguntón”who writes “From Las Cloacas” in La Razón and collaborates with Carlos Loret de Mola in his program on W Radio. The theme of the musical piece is AMLO’s alleged anger over the scandal of millionaire houses in HoustonTexas.

“In the morning a scandal fell, the luxurious life of the junior José Ramón. A house in Houston with a pool and a pro cinema, all courtesy of Baker Hudhes and Pemex Go”, begins the version of “The cowboy mouse” referring to the fact that the fortune made by the son of the president is related to money from the parastatal.

In response to the accusations made by journalists, López Obrador affirmed that the houses of José Ramón López Beltrán are not related to public money and attributed the lifestyle to the money of his wife Carolyn Adams.

The following fragment of the song made in protest to the government of AMLOsays: “the press asks and the subject is diverted and corruption is no longer their flag (…) Oh, Andrés, what happened? The austerity is over and the luxuries are there and you can’t deny it.”

During the audio broadcast on the internet, a voice similar to that of Loret de Mola is also heard: “what a barbaric goblin, you are a crack”, he repeats without being confirmed if it really belongs to the journalist. It should be noted that it could be recorded by the Yucatecan during the radio broadcast of the musical piece.

Among other topics he touches “The Cowboy Mouse” AMLO version, there is the theme Mexico – Spain. Let us remember that the president suggested suspending the relationship between the countries as a protest against the alleged abuse during the conquest.