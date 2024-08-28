While the timing of the releases is still somewhat inscrutable, it is now likely that Sony PlayStation’s major first-party releases could arrive later. also on PC and the same fate could also concern Astro Botthe new 3D platformer for PS5, but Team Asobi would like to know first what does the public think?before going into any further detail about any conversion ads on Windows.
In an interview published by the YouTube channel MinnMax the creative director of the studio, Nicolas Doucetsaid he can’t wait to hear what PC users think of Astro Bot, likely referring to a Windows version of the game.
The interviewer asked Doucet if he has some sort of special message for PC usersperhaps implying a possible announcement of a version coming later, but the director cleverly avoided answering directly, remaining vague and setting the question on waiting, thus asking users to make themselves heard in order to possibly have a conversion from PS5.
Coming to PC likely, but when?
As is known, Sony has long since started an open policy towards PC, which however is taking place on two different tracks at the moment: live service style multiplayer games are launched on day one both on PS5 and on PC, while for single players there is a waiting time which varies from a few months to a few years.
Astro Bot is a single-player game, so its release on PC is highly likely, but we don’t yet know when this might arrive.
In the same interview, Doucet said that the Astro Bot development team consists of 65 people, with four of them having previously worked on Ape Escape. He also said that the new game was not designed to work in virtual reality, so PlayStation VR2 support is out of the question, at least for now.
The director further explained that Astro Bot is composed of 80 levelswith 15 new abilities to use and around 150 special cameos featuring references to other PlayStation titles and more. We saw the game in a demo at ChinaJoy in the past few days, as well as several cameos that emerged from a recent article.
