While the timing of the releases is still somewhat inscrutable, it is now likely that Sony PlayStation’s major first-party releases could arrive later. also on PC and the same fate could also concern Astro Botthe new 3D platformer for PS5, but Team Asobi would like to know first what does the public think?before going into any further detail about any conversion ads on Windows.

In an interview published by the YouTube channel MinnMax the creative director of the studio, Nicolas Doucetsaid he can’t wait to hear what PC users think of Astro Bot, likely referring to a Windows version of the game.

The interviewer asked Doucet if he has some sort of special message for PC usersperhaps implying a possible announcement of a version coming later, but the director cleverly avoided answering directly, remaining vague and setting the question on waiting, thus asking users to make themselves heard in order to possibly have a conversion from PS5.