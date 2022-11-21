Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is thelast big episode of the Ubisoft series? It is certainly the richest and most full-bodied, the only one so far that has received post-launch support for two years. An experiment that does not seem destined to repeat itself, however, if we consider that Mirage will offer a more compact experience and then move on to the Infinity platform.

The Final Chapter, out on December 6, will close the long saga of Valhalla in the best way, with a Free DLC which will tell the final phase of Eivor’s life and will finally provide an answer to the questions born with the end of the game’s campaign.

The free package is an important initiative, a way for Ubisoft to thank the 20 million players of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla who have lived the adventures of the indomitable warrior who led the Clan of the Raven to conquer a place where live and thrive, on the shores of 9th century England.

A decidedly long journey, if we consider not only the length of the original campaign but also the three expansions released to date (The Wrath of the Druids, The Siege of Paris and The Dawn of Ragnarok) and the new roguelite mode The Forgotten Saga : contents that have kept us company for two years, in fact, showing us every aspect of Eivor’s character.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Eivor in female version

Although the fullness of Valhalla makes sense in the context of the game structure, which takes up the sagas of Norse mythology by introducing new characters and territories from time to time to ensure their collaboration, without therefore artificially diluting the experience, several users have complain aboutexcessive length of the campaign.

It is perhaps for this reason that the franchise will try to change starting from Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which will have a duration of 15-20 hours and will probably lead the way for new, more compact chapters, destined to land on the platform Assassin’s Creed Infinity when it will be officially launched.





Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Basim admires the panorama of Baghdad

What do you think of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? Did the length of the game annoy you or do you consider it an added value? Will you be playing the Final Chapter of the Eivor Saga? And what do you think of the turning point we will see starting from Mirage, with shorter and less dispersive episodes? Let’s talk about.

Let’s talk about it is a daily opinion column that offers a starting point for discussion around the news of the day, a small editorial written by a member of the editorial staff but which is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.