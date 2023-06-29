Of Laura Cuppini

Aspartame is one of the most common sweeteners, present in many food products: the Agency for Research on Cancer could classify it as a possible carcinogen, but does not establish which quantities are safe

Aspartame, one of the most popular sweeteners, could be classified as possible carcinogen for man (group 2B) by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) in Lyon, which is part of the World Health Organization. The news was released by the agency

, one of the most authoritative in the world, which cites anonymous but informed sources on the possible decision. There are no official confirmations at the moment. Aspartame is present in many food products, for example diet drinks and chewing gum.

The safe amount What do the IARC experts do? Their task to establish whether a substance is (or could be) carcinogenicbased on all available scientific evidence. They do not indicate for — and an important passage — what it is the quantity of the product that can be consumed without taking risks. In fact, often the damage can derive from exposure or consumption beyond the limits permitted by law. In particular, aspartame is being studied by Jecfa (the joint committee of WHO and the Food and Agriculture Organization that deals with food additives). In 1981 the same Jecfa committee had declared that this sweetener safely within the indicated daily limits. For example a 60 kg adult should drink between 12 and 36 cans of diet soda per daydepending on the amount of aspartame contained, to put your health at risk.

The case of glyphosate The decisions of the IARC have an enormous impact: for example in 2015, glyphosate (herbicide) was classified as a probable carcinogen (group 2A) and this has led to a series of legal proceedings against the companies that produce it, starting with Monsanto.





The classification levels of the IARC are 4:

– substances carcinogenic to humans (group 1),

– probable carcinogens (group 2A),

-possible carcinogens (group 2B),

– not classifiable as carcinogenic (group 3). Group A includes 126 agents who go from processed meat to asbestos

from alcohol to benzene. Night work and the consumption of red meat are among the probable carcinogens (94 agents): means there is limited evidence that these substances or situations can cause cancer in humans.

The RF electromagnetic fields associated with the use of mobile phones are on the list of possible carcinogens (322 agents), which means that there is only limited evidence that they can cause cancer in humans. If the news of Reutersaspartame would fall into this category. The last group, unclassifiableincludes substances or situations (500) for which there is insufficient evidence of carcinogenicity.

Studies on aspartame Aspartame has been under scrutiny for a long time. In 2022, an observational study conducted in France on over 100,000 adults showed that those who consume large quantities of artificial sweeteners – including aspartame – have a slightly higher risk of cancer than the rest of the population. An earlier work by the Ramazzini Institute in Bologna, in the early 2000s, had concluded that some cancers in mice and rats were due to aspartame. However, to date, it has not been conclusively proven that aspartame is linked to an increased risk of cancer in humans.