The name of Arturo vidal to the America From Cali has begun to sound quite loudly and after the statement by the club's largest shareholder, Tulio Gomezin which he made it clear that he contacted the Chilean soccer star, the real possibility of being able to have the former player of the Athletico Paranaense.

The 'King' ended his relationship with Paranaense at the end of 2023 and he is a free agent, so he could negotiate with any club that offers him an option, so he Cali America It's not crazy.

Arturo Vidal goes for the ball.

However, the economic issue will be crucial for the player of the Chile team make the final decision, although there is talk that the offer sent was for a one-year contract, but they are waiting for a response.

The hope that the 'scarlet' club has is that the same player has wanted to wear the shirt of the Cali America and he has a motivation to do it, because his wife, Sonia Isaza, she is Colombian. In addition, they have been seen together several times in restaurants in the city of Cali, so it would be a plus for the Cali team to have the Chilean soccer player.

Despite this, there is something that would complicate the signing of Arturo vidal to the America and it is the quota of foreigners, because in Colombia It is approved that four non-Colombian players are registered on the roster and a total of three will play on the field, but the scarlet team will soon fill all its boxes.

Photo: Instagram: @kingarturo23oficial

Currently, the foreigners who are on the staff of America are: Joel Graterol, Franco Leys and Gastón Suarobut the directives are close to closing the Argentine Rodrigo Holgadowho said goodbye to Coquimbo Kingdom of Chile and the press of that country brings it closer to the scarlet picture.

Before this panorama, America I would have to leave one of those mentioned above yes or yes to be able to open a place for Arturo vidal and everything seems to indicate that if the negotiation with the Chilean takes place, the one who would come out would be Gaston Suaro, although you have a current contract or the other option could be to cancel the arrival of Loose.

Arturo Vidal in Chile's match against Brazil.

For now, Arturo vidal he trains with the selected Chilean U-23 who prepares for the Venezuela Pre-Olympic and he continues to recover from a knee injury that kept him off the court since September 2023.

THE KING OF THE 23 👑 🇨🇱 Arturo Vidal trained with @The Red Sub-23 getting ready for the #PreOlympicInDSPORTS that will be played in Venezuela 💪 The national midfielder is without a team, working on his recovery after the knee injury he suffered in September 2023 pic.twitter.com/UsxS0uVs3U — DSportsCL (@DSportsCL) January 9, 2024

