05/30/2023 – 6:27 pm

Scientists and industry leaders, such as CEOs of OpenAI and DeepMind, sign a declaration warning that a global priority must be to mitigate threats that could be equivalent to a nuclear war or a pandemic. Experts, executives, scientists and other personalities signed a declaration released this Tuesday ( 05/30) by the Center for AI Safety (CAIS), an entity that brings together various groups in the name of security in the area of ​​artificial intelligence (AI), warning of the potential threats that these new technologies may pose.

“Mitigating the risks of extinction by AI must be a global priority, alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear wars,” states the single sentence that makes up the statement.

The message’s introductory text – twice as long as the statement itself – states that AI experts, journalists, decision-makers and the general public “are increasingly discussing a wide range of important and pressing AI risks.”

“Even so, it can be difficult to voice concerns about some of AI’s most serious risks. The short statement aims to overcome this obstacle and open discussions”, states the presentation text.

“Likewise, it aims to create common knowledge about the large number of experts and public figures who also take some of AI’s most serious risks seriously.”

distinguished signatories

Among the personalities who sign the declaration are two researchers considered the “godfathers” of AI, Geoffrey Hinton and Yoshua Bengio, whose names were placed at the top of the list of signatories.

The third of them, Yann Le Cun, who currently works for the company that manages the social network Facebook, Meta, did not sign the declaration.

Other major signatories are the CEO of Google’s DeepMind, Demis Hassasbis, as well as Sam Altman of OpenAI – the company that created the ChatGPT tool – along with Dario Amodei, executive director of the AI ​​company Anthropic.

Also signing the text were several academics and businesspeople, many of whom work at companies such as Google and Microsoft, as well as personalities such as neuroscientist and podcast host Sam Harris, former Estonian president Kersti Kaljulaid and Canadian pop singer Grimes.

EU advances regulations

The statement was released on the same date as a meeting of the US-EU Trade and Technology Council in Sweden, where politicians and tech industry leaders are debating possible AI regulations on both sides of the Atlantic.

On Tuesday, EU officials said the 27-nation bloc’s technology chief, Thierry Breton, would meet in person next month with OpenAI’s Sam Altman in San Francisco. Both will discuss how the company should implement the first attempt to regulate AI in Europe, which is expected to take effect in 2026.

Although he has recently championed the need to enforce AI regulation on several occasions, Altman threatened to pull his company out of Europe the first time Brussels flagged such initiatives, saying the proposals went too far. Later, he would end up backtracking.

The one-sentence statement about the threats posed by AI does not specify the potential risks and how serious they would be. Nor does it suggest how to mitigate them or who should undertake this task.

In recent comments released by the Center for AI Safety, Yoshua Bengio, one of the three “godfathers” of AI who runs the Montreal Institute for Learning Algorithms, argues that artificial intelligences can pose an existential threat to humanity.

He claims that AIs can become capable of pursuing goals and taking actions in the real world, something not yet attempted outside closed environments like some online chess games. These actions, according to him, may be in conflict with human values.

Possible AI Threats

Bengio identifies four ways in which AIs can pursue goals in ways that conflict with human interests. Chief among these would be humanity itself, as the prospect of human agents with malevolent intentions instructing AI to do something bad.

The AI ​​may still receive imprecisely specified or described directions from which errors of completion may arise based on those instructions. The third hypothesis is that the AI ​​can create its own subgoals when seeking a broader goal created by a human that can help achieve the final goal, generating serious risks.

Finally, Bengio argues that AIs may end up developing a kind of evolutionary pressure to behave in a more self-centered way, as animals do in nature, in order to ensure their own survival.

To mitigate these risks, Bengio suggests further research into security, both at the technical and policy levels. He also recommends prohibiting, at least for now, AI from pursuing real-world goals and actions, and says that “it goes without saying” that lethal autonomous weapons should be “outright banned”.

