From: Sandra Sporer

Germany and the ESC – an often disappointing combination. Now the ARD is probably planning a radical step. However, NDR rejects the speculation.

Munich – When Lena Meyer-Landrut won the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in 2010, there was great joy. It was only Germany's second victory in the history of the ESC. Since then, however, the German candidates have tended to find themselves at the bottom of the rankings. And even the most passionate ESC supporters in Germany are probably not watching the event expecting Germany to triumph. A report from the Picture according to the plans ARD therefore, the responsibility for the ESC goes to the MDR to hand over.

Does the future of the ESC lie with the MDR? To do this, the financing issue would first have to be clarified

The high level of musical expertise MDR is, according to the news portal, the main reason for the planned change. Peter Dreckmann, the entertainment director of the MDRis also the music coordinator ARDwhich definitely justifies the change.

Loud Picture The change was originally scheduled for this year, but was postponed to 2025 due to uncertain financing. The preliminary decision alone costs several million. One way to secure funding could be to access a special pot of money. However, this would require the consent of the MDR-Require program directors.

NDR refers speculation about a change of channel “to the realm of speculation”

At the moment the statements from the NDR rather vague. A spokesman for the NDR explained at the request of IPPEN.MEDIAthat the broadcaster was “responsible for the German contribution in this year’s ESC final” again this year. The statement continues: “Statements about the future belong in the realm of speculation.”

All the details for this year's preliminary round of the Eurovision Song Contest have already been determined. This also includes the candidates. There are some well-known names among these. (sp)

