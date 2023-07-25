Apple it certainly needs no introduction, it is a company that has undoubtedly been able to establish itself and conquer users in the tech world. Today we want to tell you about a possible future project that the company is working on and that promises great things!

Is Apple working on a borderless iPhone? The first rumors are coming!

The news that we want to bring you today comes directly from Korea. The information was reported by The Elec just yesterday and apparently there is talk of a new borderless display that could reach a new iPhone model. It is a display made by LG and designed specifically for Apple devices, with the aim not only of thinning the edges, but of eliminating them completely without resorting to the curvature typical of some Samsungs.

In fact, according to the company’s opinion, a curved side not only involves the effects of magnification and distortion of the image, but also exposes the device to greater risks of damage. For this we will try to maintain a flat display.

This is certainly not an easy undertaking, after all, one must necessarily be able to reorganize the spaces to push the circuits that would normally be found under the edges further down.

We can’t help but wonder if Apple will succeed in the enterprise, but we also remind you that for now it’s just a rumor and for this reason it’s always better to take the news with due caution. Of course we will keep you updated!