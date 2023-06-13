THE Mac Pro they return to the center of the economic political debate, at least as regards their production; already at the time of the presidency Trump there had been much discussion about the production of what, in the intentions of Applewas to be the only device produced entirely in the USA.

This is because, during the administration of the notorious Tycoon, a series of tax breaks convinced Apple to locate production on home soil, only to then relocate it again to China.

According to some rumors, and based on the analysis of the FCC label present on the new ones Mac Proit would appear that they are referred to as “Produced in Thailand”, but assembled in the United States.

Again according to some sources inside the colossus of Cupertinonew Mac Pros are assembled in the same factory as Austin in Texas, where they have been produced since 2013; in addition, units destined for the domestic market continue to include components designed, developed and produced by various US companies.

Apple did not specify why the new units are produced in Thailand, which has never happened previously, with the factories located as usual in China.

As you can see from the label above, the 2023 Mac Pros carry the wording “Designed by Apple in California. Product of Thailand. Final assembly in the USA”, while previous models simply indicated “Designed by Apple in California. Assembled in the USA”.

It should be remembered that all other Macs are entirely manufactured and assembled in Asia. The new Mac Pro it looks very similar to its 2019 predecessor, updated with the chip Apple M2 Ultra.

It is already available for pre-order, with the launch expected soon.