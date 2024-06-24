Home page World

Press Split

The EU Commission is investigating whether Apple is violating competition law. Is the tech giant facing billions in fines because of the App Store?

The European Union has strict regulations to ensure that powerful digital companies such as Apple, Amazon and Meta do not abuse their market power. Apple is currently at the centre of an investigation by the EU Commission, which is examining whether the company is violating European competition law. The focus is particularly on the App Store and the conditions for alternative distribution options for apps. At the end of February, NEXTG.tv about a Dispute between Apple and Spotifybecause the company is said to have prevented the streaming service from redirecting users to its own payment methods.

Individual hairline cracks will no longer be covered by the guarantee. © Imago/Rafael Henrique

Digital Markets Act (DMA): Apple’s business model under the EU’s microscope

The EU Commission has criticized Apple for making it difficult for third-party developers to distribute their products outside the official App Store. Users who want to obtain apps through other platforms often face complicated processes. Since March, when the new EU law, the Digital Markets Act (DMA), came into force, Apple has also introduced new terms and conditions. These include various fee structures that could entice developers to continue to offer their apps exclusively through the Apple Store.

The Digital Markets Act is an important part of European efforts to regulate the digital market and promote competition. The DMA is intended to ensure fair competition conditions and prevent large digital corporations from abusing their dominant market position. The DMA’s measures include requiring so-called “gatekeepers” such as Apple to ensure that third-party providers and users are not disadvantaged.

Possible consequences for the company: Apple’s statement on the allegations

Apple firmly rejects the EU Commission’s allegations and emphasizes that it has made numerous adjustments in recent months to meet the requirements of the DMA. These changes are intended to ensure that competition is not hindered and that users are offered a greater choice of apps and distribution options. However, it remains to be seen whether these measures are sufficient to meet the strict requirements of the DMA.

If the EU Commission finds that Apple is violating the DMA, the company could face significant fines that could run into the billions. These fines could significantly affect the App Store’s business model and force Apple to make even more far-reaching changes. However, it should be noted that unknown app marketplaces entail risks. To block alternative app marketplaces, Disable sideloading on iPhone.