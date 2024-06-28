Home page World

Rumors on social media could currently worry Aperol lovers: There are claims that the popular summer drink is carcinogenic. What is the truth?

Frankfurt — For many people in Germany, there is nothing better than a refreshing Aperol Spritz on a warm evening in SummerBut if you believe the Facebook posts that are currently doing the rounds, the drink should be enjoyed with caution. Or better said: not at all. They say that Aperol Spritz contains carcinogenic substances. Pure scaremongering or is there some truth to the claim?

Fact check: Is Aperol Spritz really carcinogenic?

Well, the truth is, as we all know, somewhere in the middle. But there is some reassurance, Aperol Spritz is no more carcinogenic than other alcoholic drinks. First of all, the facts: The Italian liqueur, which belongs to the Campari group, is usually mixed with prosecco and mineral water and served as “Aperol Spritz”. The drink can be recognized by its striking orange-red color, which is created by the colorings E 110 (orange yellow S) and E 124 (cochineal red A).

It is true that these azo dyes are controversial: According to the Berlin Consumer Advice Center, they can cause allergic reactions in people who are allergic to Allergies tend to trigger pseudo-allergic reactions. Nevertheless, they do not pose an increased risk of cancer. The amounts used in Aperol are considered harmless and are approved as food additives.

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has set maximum daily intake levels for E 110 and E 124: In spirits such as Aperol, these colorants may be consumed in a total concentration of up to 200 grams per liter. A person weighing 70 kilograms can therefore consume up to 490 ml of Aperol per day without exceeding the permitted limits. But that shouldn’t be a problem, as there are more than enough alternative summer cocktails.

Can actually shorten life expectancy according to cancer research – alcohol is to blame

But what is true about the claim is that Aperol contains alcohol and alcohol increases the risk of developing cancer. But this is certainly not a completely new finding. Medicine has been pointing to this for years. According to the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ), alcohol consumption increases the risk of esophageal and liver cancer. Around four percent of cancer cases in Germany each year can be directly attributed to alcohol.

As the German Cancer Society explains on its website, around 200 grams of alcohol a week shortens life expectancy by two years. That would be the equivalent of a daily 0.5 liter beer after work or two bottles of wine. However, even smaller amounts increase the risk, according to the German Cancer Society.

The World Health Organization sees a need for action, particularly in Germany, as alcohol consumption in this country is very high compared to other countries. Germans have an alcohol problemThis not only affects the risk of cancer, but also increases the risk of other health problems such as heart attacks and strokes. (jus/dpa)