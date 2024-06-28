Home page World

Julia Stanton

Aperol Spritz is the favorite drink of many Germans. Especially in summer. But this could have unexpected consequences. The drink is said to be carcinogenic.

Munich — A rumor is making the rounds on social media that could shock many Germans: Aperol Spritz is said to be carcinogenic. The claim is being made on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok is currently being shared widely. Because

It is said that Aperol Spritz should not be drunk at all because of allegedly carcinogenic substances. But is that true?

Fact check: Is Aperol Spritz really carcinogenic?

If you look closely, you have to answer that with a clear “yes and no”. To explain: Aperol is an alcoholic drink that is particularly popular in summer. The Italian liqueur belongs to the Campari group brand. It is usually mixed with prosecco and mineral water and consumed as a so-called “Aperol Spritz”. The drink is easily recognizable by its orange-red signal color. This is the result of added artificial colors E 110 (Orange Yellow S) and E 124 (Cochineal Red A), which are based on oil.

It is true that these azo dyes are “controversial.” According to the Berlin Consumer Center, they can cause allergic reactions in people who are allergic to aspirin or who Allergies tend to trigger pseudo-allergic reactions. These are non-immunological effects on the body. However, they do not increase the risk of cancer. The small amounts of the coloring used in Aperol are considered harmless. Both colorings are approved as food additives.

However, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has set maximum daily intake levels for the dyes E 110 and E 124: in spirits such as Aperol, both dyes and others in the same category may be used in a total concentration of up to 200 grams per litre. This means that a person weighing 70 kilograms can consume up to 490 ml of Aperol per day.

But be careful: Aperol is not carcinogenic, but alcohol is

However, one thing should not be forgotten: Aperol contains alcohol, a substance that experts say actually increases the risk of cancer. This has long been proven. According to the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ), alcohol increases the risk of esophageal cancer and liver cancer, among other things.

However, the dose makes the poison, as the German Cancer Society writes. “The more alcohol you drink, the higher the risk of disease,” it says on their homepageAccording to this, around 200 grams of alcohol a week shortens life expectancy by two years. This would be the equivalent of a 0.5 liter beer after work or two bottles of wine every day. However, even smaller amounts increase the risk.

Almost four percent of the annual cancer cases in Germany can be directly attributed to alcohol. According to the World Health Organization, there is a need for action in Germany in particular. Alcohol consumption in this country is very high compared to the rest of the world. And this has consequences. Alcohol also increases the risk of other potential health consequences, such as heart attacks or strokes. But this does not apply exclusively to Aperol Spritz. (jus/dpa)