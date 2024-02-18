Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/18/2024 – 7:15

According to the Brazilian Electoral Court, voting is mandatory from the age of 18; and optional for young people aged 16 and 17, those over 70 and illiterate people.

Therefore, if the young person turns 18 after the first round and before the second round and has a voter registration card, that person's vote will be optional in the first round. In the second round, voting will be mandatory.

Situation without a voter registration card

Now, if the person does not yet have a voter registration card, because they only want to obtain the document when they turn 18, this will not be a problem. However, it will not be possible to vote in any of the rounds of the 2024 municipal elections. This is because electoral registration will close to new registrations from May 9th of this year.

In this type of situation, the young person is not registered with the Electoral Court; therefore, he is not considered a voter. Therefore, he will not be able to vote voluntarily in the first round, even though he is 17 years old, nor in the second round, despite the obligation for having turned 18. He would only vote in the following elections.

How to issue a voter registration card

To request this document, you must access the TSE Portal, click on the “Electoral Self-Service” section and follow the requested procedures. Voter registration can be done until May 8th. If you prefer, registration can be done in person at the nearest registry office. Issuing the document is simple, fast and free.

This year, more than 152 million voters will choose candidates for the positions of mayor, vice-mayor and councilor. The first round of elections will take place on October 6th, and, where necessary, the second round will take place on October 27th.