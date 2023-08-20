It’s an annoyance that every EV driver has had to endure: when you arrive at the charging station in your street on your last electrons, that k****-Golf GTE that had been fully charged for three days is still there. Aso! Should be banned. In fact, couldn’t you get a fine for that? So, is charging station sticking actually a criminal offense in the Netherlands?

Well no. Or yes, but still no. In March 2022, the Arnhem-Leeuwarden Court of Appeal issued a ruling upholding a fine of 95 euros for a man who had left his fully loaded car at a loading location. The General Police Regulation (the ‘law code’ that municipalities can draw up themselves) stated that a charging point is intended to charge a car. If it does not charge, because it is full or because the owner has connected the cable but has not activated the pole (they exist…), then there is a violation. This measure is also included in the APV of many municipalities.

There was a fine for charging station sticking…

The offender stated that it was difficult for him to stand next to his car and wait until it was full. The judge did not agree; an EV estimates the charging time, so you can take that into account. A margin of two hours was maintained for this. Then: put away or risk a fine. This paved the way for many municipalities to enforce their ban on charging station sticking.

But that fine was withdrawn

Until in September ’22 the Supreme Court put an end to it. As long as payment is made for the space, the car may remain. And so we are back at square one. Regardless of the legal state of affairs; whether it is so social to leave your fully charged EV and thus deny others the opportunity to charge? In short: no. Is it full? Take it away. You really don’t have to get out of your nest at night, but think about your own annoyance when you wanted to set that Golf on fire…

Sometimes a different kind of fine

You can set a penalty rate for certain charging stations. This is done by the operator of the pole. If the charging station sees that the car is full, the driver is given half an hour to move the car. If this PHEV or EV driver does not do so, a rate of, for example, five euros per hour will apply. It’s still not 95 euros, but who knows, it might motivate enough.