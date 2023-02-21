The third “Ant-Man” movie has pitted critics and fans alike. The division has been so great that many doubt if it will be the last adventure of the Ant Man In solitary.

The third film of Ant Man, “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumaniaaka,” hit theaters on Friday, February 17. It not only meant the return of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but also a prelude to what we will see when the multiverse and its infinite possibilities are unleashed.

Despite its box office success, Peyton Reed’s film failed to fully convince critics. On Rotten Tomatoes it only had a 47% approval from specialists, but it had the support of the public that gave it 84%.

What did the critics say about “Ant-Man 3”?

Photo: Rotten Tomatoes Capture

Newspaper El País: “[Reed] it has become bombastic without improving the visual style or gaining depth in the story (…) it seems bloated with ambition (…) Marvel, with more and more symptoms of exhaustion: narrative, visual and conceptual”.

Frames: “A great adventure that, despite having a good list of excellent ingredients, ends up repeating the usual scheme of the franchise in a surprisingly bland way.”

Telegraph: “Does Marvel have any ideas beyond ‘more special effects’? (…) With no plot, no emotion, it’s a depressing example of what happens to art when CGI takes over.”

Los Angeles Times: “The occasional scene-stealing moments of wit and emotion seem like exceptions in a flat, expressionless void.”

Rolling Stone: “It revolves around a powerful villain who wants to control time. The movie itself is merely killing time.”

“Ant-Man 3” did not feature the entire Scott Lang family: Hope Van Dyne, Hank Pym, and Janet Van Dyne. This time, they all explore the Quantum Realm, where they interact with strange creatures and embark on an adventure that goes beyond the limits of what they thought possible.