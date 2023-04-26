













The Ryzen Z1 Extreme combines eight of AMD’s Zen 4 CPU cores and 16 threads with 12 of their RDNA 3 graphics cores and 24MB cache. All of the above offers a very outstanding performance.

This is reflected with 8.6 teraflops of raw graphics performance. What does the last thing mean? Well, it’s closer to the 10.28 teraflops of a PS5 than the 1.6 teraflops offered by a Steam Deck.

It’s a giant leap that companies that make portable gaming systems can take advantage of.

As for the ‘single’ AMD Ryzen 1, it has six CPU cores and 12 threads, four GPU cores, and 22MB cache.

Fountain: AMD.

That’s still enough for a 55% increase in raw graphics power over Valve’s custom Zen 2 plus Aerith RDNA 2 chip.

According to AMD, the Z1 Extreme, if you’re playing at 720p with low settings, is ideal for a 7-inch laptop.

Thus it would be possible to pass the line of 60 frames per second for games like red dead redemption 2 and more than double in Force Horizon 4 upscaled to 1080p.

Introducing the new Ryzen Z1 Series processors, the ultimate high-performance processor for handheld PC gaming consoles. See how Ryzen Z1 processors deliver industry-leading gaming experiences at the link below. pic.twitter.com/FmM4iTwlMH — AMD Ryzen (@AMDRyzen) April 25, 2023

It is necessary to point out that the aforementioned of Ryzen can be achieved with AMD’s Radeon Super Resolution. Don Woligroski, AMD’s senior manager of technical marketing, commented ‘I think I know what’s going on here: it’s not the CUs that are the limiting factor, it’s the LPDDR5’.

To the above, he added ‘fast memory is, in many of these cases, what these games really require’. But how are these results obtained? Where do they come from?

Woligroski revealed that they come from a ‘advanced engineering sign’ of the Asus ROG Ally portable gaming system, and performed the tests himself.

But the above does not imply that this Asus machine is a Steam Deck ‘killer’. The results come from Ally’s ‘turbo mode’ which requires a consumption of 30 watts.

In contrast, the Steam Deck only spends half of the aforementioned. Nonetheless, AMD Ryzen Z1 and Ryzen Z1 Extreme are a big step up.

With details from The Verge.