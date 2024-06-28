Home page World

From: Julia Hanigk

Alfons Schuhbeck lost his restaurant empire and ended up behind bars. Now new allegations are coming to light.

Munich – Alfons Schuhbeck is facing new accusations: The Munich I public prosecutor’s office is now also investigating possible cases of delaying insolvency and fraud in connection with Corona aid against the prominent chef, who is imprisoned for tax evasion, as IPPEN.MEDIA learned.

New allegations against Alfons Schuhbeck. © Sven Hoppe/dpa

The investigations, which concern eleven of the accused’s companies, are nearing completion, according to Anna Leidig, spokeswoman for the public prosecutor’s office. The proceedings could soon be over. “In the ongoing investigation into delaying insolvency and subsidy fraud in connection with Corona aid in connection with eleven of the accused’s companies, the investigations are coming to an end, so we assume that the proceedings can be concluded soon,” confirms senior public prosecutor Anne Leiding. IPPEN.MEDIA.

The public prosecutor’s office had already conducted preliminary investigations into delaying insolvency at the end of 2021. They were “initiated officially” at the time, confirms Leiding – not because of a complaint. Specifically, it is about Schuhbeck allegedly making false statements during the Corona period in order to obtain emergency aid, according to research by IPPEN.MEDIANorbert Scharf, Schuhbeck’s lawyer, wanted to answer the dpa leave no comment.

Schuhbeck has already been convicted of tax evasion of 2.3 million euros

Last year, Alfons Schuhbeck his prison sentence for tax evasion. The Munich I Regional Court sentenced him to three years and two months in prison. The court was convinced that he had evaded taxes amounting to 2.3 million euros and had dipped into the tills of two of his restaurants over 1,000 times to make money disappear. He admitted that he had used a computer program that an employee had created on his orders. In a confession in court, Schuhbeck said at the time: “I did a lot of things wrong.”

Schuhbeck began his prison sentence in Landsberg am Lech correctional facility. The chef and entrepreneur are now in a branch of the prison in the Rothenfeld district of Andechs. The fact that he was transferred there is the last officially confirmed information about his situation after starting his sentence.

The case of Alfons Schuhbeck: From star chef to prison

Schuhbeck was an integral part of Munich’s high society for years. He entertained celebrities and became one himself. He cooked for the Queen, the Beatles, Charlie Chaplin and also for FC Bayern Munich and became one of the most famous chefs and restaurateurs in the country. Today, all that remains of the former restaurant empire are the spice shops. (jh/dpa)