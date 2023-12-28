The transfer market is one of the most exciting moments of the entire season. During this period we heard several reports and rumors about possible signings from our favorite clubs. In this winter transfer window, the possibility that Angel Di Maria I arrived to America club as reinforcement.
Some Mexican media have reported the alleged interest of the Águilas board in the world champion. However, there are no solid bases to suggest that the Mexican team will go for this contract for the Clausura 2024 of Liga MX.
Di María, 35, returned to play with Benfica in July 2023, and has become one of the figures of the Águilas this season.
According to the Transfermarkt portal, 'Fideo' has a contract with the Portuguese team until June 2024. It is likely that the board of directors of this team will seek to extend their contract due to their good performance.
Several media outlets have inferred that once his contract with Benfica ends, in the summer of 2024, Di María would seek to end his adventure in Europe and return to Argentina to play with Rosario Central.
In this context, America, or a Major League Soccer (MLS) team, could try to convince 'Fideo'.
At this point, this information is simply a rumor and does not appear to have any further substance. It will be until next summer when Ángel Di María's future will be decided: if he stays at Benfica, if he returns to Argentina or if he opts for some other offer.
#Ángel #María #Club #América39s #radar
Leave a Reply