Volodymyr Zelenskyy is the leader of Ukraine. But his manager Andrij Yermak could be dangerous for him. This keeps coming to the fore.

Kiev/Munich — Since the start of the Ukraine war, the focus has been on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He is a symbol of strength and hope and is already referred to as a war hero. But a look at Selenskyj’s ranks shows that Andriy Yermak is behind him. The head of the presidential office in Kiev has already negotiated with Russia and is currently sitting at a table with the United States. The talks are said to be about security guarantees and Ukraine’s NATO membership. Yermak’s influence is growing, but who is Zelenskyj’s man?

Is Zelenskyi manager reaching for the presidency in Ukraine? Yermak expands influence in the Ukraine war

Like Zelenskyy, Andriy Yermak comes from the film industry. The 51-year-old was a former film producer and was appointed by Zelenskyy in February 2020 as head of the presidential office in Kiev. The two maintain a friendly relationship. But Yermak is said to want to reach for more power. What is striking is that he puts himself and his work in the foreground in the midst of the Ukraine war, like that Editorial network Germany (RND) remarked. This was shown by a July 30 tweet in which Yermak shared a picture of himself.

“We are preparing the next meeting […] to implement the Zelenskyi peace formula,” he wrote. In the middle of the picture you can see Yermak. To his right sits Selenskyj, who is partially covered by another participant. The “Zelenskyj peace formula” is said to be the subject of discussion in Saudi Arabia at the beginning of August. About 30 countries are expected to take part in the international meeting.

Zelenskyy’s shadow: Who Andriy Yermak is and what makes him “quite influential”.

In the past, Andriy Yermak was known for negotiations on the exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine. At the time, the Ukrainian media described Selenskyj’s shadow as a secret vice president. Because of his closeness to Zelenskyy, Yermak is also “fairly influential”, according to the political scientist Oleksiy Harander daily News explained. The forthcoming talks with the USA also demonstrate how much power Yermak has meanwhile gained as a result of the Ukraine war, among other things.

The head of the Center for Combating Corruption, Vitaly Shabunin, also criticized Yermak. He said that Yermak “not only has a lot of power in his hands”, but also restricts access to the president: “Everyone who started his political path with Zelenskyy is no longer there,” he was quoted as saying daily News. A year ago, Schabunin asked himself who was in charge of the Ukraine war in Kiev. “For the first time in the country’s history, so much influence is in the hands of one person, and that’s not the president.”

Criticism of Andriy Yermak: Selenskyj’s manager was not chosen by anyone

Critics say that no one chose Zelenskyi’s manager. They think Yermak might position himself when it matters most, like that RND reported. Some believe he is aiming for the presidency. Others could never imagine this. Another possibility would be that Yermak will run for the presidential election if Zelenskyy abstains. The next regular elections are in 2024. (vk)