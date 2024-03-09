Andrew Wiese He was one of the main protagonists of 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' during the first 9 seasons in which the format was broadcast and after that he moved away from Peruvian television; However, after the return of the series to América TV, thousands of followers of the production have expressed their desire to see the actor on the small screen again. To everyone's surprise, the actor recently shared a video in which he is seen inside the recording set of 'AFHS', specifically inside the Gonzales house and has generated great expectations in the public.

Did Andres Wiese return to 'At the bottom there is room'?

Andrés Wiese published a video on his Instagram account showing the main avenue where the Gonzales and Maldini families live. The actor was carrying a backpack, hat, and glasses and decided to enter one of the houses.

“Today we have to record in Pachamac and I came for a little while to visit the neighborhood, the Gonzales house, how nostalgic. The truth is that it feels strange, nice but strange”, he indicated. He then outlined his impression of the Maldini's new residence and the facilities. “This brings back a lot of memories.”

Given this visit, the actor decided to explain the reason that led him to be on the 'AFHS' recording set again. Andrés said that he is currently recording the movie 'Sube a mi Nube', where he is the protagonist and some of the scenes are recorded at the América Televisión facilities. Despite this, he did not rule out his return to the successful series.

How did Erick Elera react to seeing Andres Wiese on the set of 'AFHS'?

Andrés Wiese and Erick Elera formed a great duo in the past while recording 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio'. For this reason, the popular Joel Gonzales did not hesitate to react to Andrés Wiese's visit to the recording set and expressed his emotion in the comments box of the post on Instagram.

“Oh Ricolaaaaas, you are in my house. I see it and I die, I see it and I die, I see it and I dieeeeeeeeeee!”, the publication reads.

Erick Elera reacted to Andrés Wiese's visit. photo: Instagram

Fans ask for Andrés' return to 'At the bottom there is room'

In addition to Erick Elera's reaction, dozens of Andrés Wiese's followers expressed their desire to see the remembered Nicolás de la Casas again in 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio'. Users even stated that they believed the video was a preview of his character's return to the series and that they are excited for the fact to come to fruition.

“Come back, daddy, it doesn't matter if you have to put up with someone”, “I was already excited, enough, I'm going to cry”, “Ricolás, please come back at once”, “Pay him well, make him a good offer so that he can come back, please”, were some of the comments.