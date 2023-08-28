América is not having the desired performance on the field of play and although there are many factors that lead to this, such as the bad assembly of the squad by the board, leaving a total imbalance between the poor pieces that the team has in defense and the large arsenal that they boast in attack, as well as the sum of injuries that are experienced today within the Coapa nest, the reality is that those from the country’s capital are far from what is always expected of this team.
A partiality of Americanism begins to recriminate the club every time it has the opportunity for its at least questionable performance and internally, the squad is not living its best moment, neither with the ball, nor in the state of mind and management of emotions. That being the case, André Jardine has had to ask everyone in the club environment for time and patience and it seems that his request does not happen overnight, as he has support.
Beyond some noise that has been generated around a possible exit in this same tournament by Jardine, today the board of directors gives one hundred percent of its confidence to the coach, and they hope that with work and above all, with the return of many absences after the FIFA date, the team has a much more outstanding level on the field, a scenario that the coach shares. At least until December, once the semester ends, the former Atlético de San Luis is firm.
